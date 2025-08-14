Abstrax Ranks #1,549 on 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Reinforcing Its Trajectory as a Leading Flavor House

Irvine, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abstrax has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row, ranking 1,549 nationally with a 282% three-year growth rate. This national recognition reflects a period of continued momentum as the company expands its impact across cannabis, hops, confectionery, beverage, and wellness sectors. With its sights set on joining the select group of companies that make the list five years in a row, Abstrax is targeting the sustained 25% compound annual growth rate needed to secure its place in that “honor roll” category.

Founded in 2017, Abstrax first gained attention as a terpene supplier serving cannabis and beer brands. Early recognition came from the team’s analytical breakthroughs, commitment to authenticity, and data-forward approach to formulation. Since then, the company has grown into a full-spectrum flavor house, offering both custom and commercial solutions for a wide range of product formats. From ready-to-drink beverages to functional shots, gummies, dry blends, and vapes, Abstrax now supports dozens of top-performing products on the market with flexible flavor systems in a wide range of applications and formats.

In the past year, Abstrax expanded its team and infrastructure to better support R&D, process scale-up, and technical sales. The company also made new investments in automation, IT infrastructure, AI, sophisticated analytical instruments, and production capacity. As part of this next chapter in 2025–2026, Abstrax is developing and integrating new proprietary AI-powered tools for use by both customers and collaborators, further strengthening its ability to deliver cutting-edge flavor solutions. These upgrades are enabling rapid innovation and closer collaboration with clients, pushing flavor boundaries across regulated and mainstream categories alike.

Building on these capabilities, Abstrax has continued to lead the way in both cannabis and hops flavor science. Through collaborative research with universities and breweries nationwide, the company has helped uncover the unique compounds that shape the flavor and aroma of different varieties. These efforts have led to the identification and commercial application of previously unknown flavor molecules now influencing consumer experiences across both industries. Cited by universities, peer-reviewed journals, and national media outlets, Abstrax has strengthened its reputation as both a trusted scientific authority and a reliable commercial partner.





CEO Kevin Koby views this latest placement as further validation of the company’s strategy, “We see this Inc. 5000 recognition as proof that our long-term plan is working. We are not chasing quick wins. We are building technical flavor and aroma systems that solve real problems at scale. We stay close to the science and to our partners, and we share what we learn with clear transparency. Our growth comes from company-wide care and relentless focus. Our goal is simple: make it easier for brands to create products people love and buy again.”

Even as it scales, Abstrax remains committed to partnering directly with brands to co-develop new profiles, solve formulation challenges, and compress time to market without compromising sensory performance or regulatory precision. The company’s team includes scientists, flavorists, and product developers who are equally at home in academic journals and on production lines.

The recognition from Inc. speaks to more than just revenue or headcount. It reflects years of focused work on chemistry, formulation, and storytelling through flavor. It also represents a growth strategy built for endurance. For Abstrax, expansion has never been about scale for its own sake. It’s about building the systems, technologies, and teams that will define what comes next.

To get in touch with Abstrax, reach out directly to hello@abstraxtech.com

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, and flavor industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech.com and AbstraxHops.com.





