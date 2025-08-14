Red Cat Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025 and Provides Corporate Update

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provides a corporate update.

Recent Operational Highlights

SRR Black Widow Contract: In July 2025, the company executed the TD3 LRP contract with the U.S. Army to deliver up to 690 SRR Black Widow systems.

Teal Drones achieved AS9100 certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), a leading global certification body for aerospace and defense quality systems.

Announced partnership with ESAero to support manufacturing for Teal’s Black Widow™.



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Ended the quarter with cash and accounts receivable of $66.9 million.

Quarterly Revenue of $3.2 million.

“Red Cat is at the forefront of a major transformation in unmanned systems,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “With our AS9100 certification, strategic partnerships, and expansion into uncrewed surface vessels, we’re entering the second half of 2025 in a strong position. Recent developments—including Secretary Hegseth’s announcement on drone dominance, the executive order on shipbuilding, our new Army contract, and a significantly expanded 2026 budget for SRR—signal that next year is shaping up to be a breakthrough moment for Red Cat and the industry as a whole.”

“Our balance sheet is in a fantastic position to execute our long-term goals,” said Chris Ericson, Red Cat CFO. “We have bolstered our quarter-end cash and receivables of $66.9 million in addition to our $21.0 million in inventory and inventory deposits. This liquidity gives us ample strength and ability to execute the demands of the U.S. Army’s SRR program, build out our USV division and expand international opportunities for the second half of 2025 and beyond.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain, Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

RED CAT HOLDINGS Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Cash $ 65,930,475 $ 9,154,297 Accounts receivable, net 1,012,475 489,316 Inventory, including deposits 20,996,936 13,592,900 Intangible assets including goodwill, net 25,342,156 26,124,133 Other 8,085,809 6,243,621 TOTAL ASSETS $ 121,367,851 $ 55,604,267 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,320,836 $ 3,289,634 Debt obligations 350,000 350,000 Contract liabilities and deposits 565,537 227,484 Operating lease liabilities 2,132,352 1,617,596 Convertible notes payable 19,434,004 — Total liabilities 25,802,729 5,484,714 Stockholders’ capital 256,712,136 174,864,256 Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss (161,147,014 ) (124,744,703 ) Total stockholders' equity 95,565,122 50,119,553 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 121,367,851 $ 55,604,267





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues $ 3,218,577 $ 6,419,669 $ 4,848,239 $ 13,033,698 Cost of goods sold 2,843,523 6,151,865 5,323,595 11,644,690 Gross profit (loss) 375,054 267,804 (475,356 ) 1,389,008 Operating Expenses Research and development 3,598,267 289,016 7,030,860 2,958,518 Sales and marketing 3,187,585 2,203,522 6,502,333 3,614,028 General and administrative 6,235,749 2,738,285 11,116,197 5,822,780 Impairment loss — 412,999 — 412,999 Total operating expenses 13,021,601 5,643,822 24,649,390 12,808,325 Operating loss (12,646,547 ) (5,376,018 ) (25,124,746 ) (11,419,317 ) Other expense 632,413 2,784,001 11,277,565 2,148,325 Net loss from continuing operations (13,278,960 ) (8,160,019 ) (36,402,311 ) (13,567,642 ) Loss from discontinued operations — — — (1,373,457 ) Net loss $ (13,278,960 ) (8,160,019 ) $ (36,402,311 ) $ (14,941,099 ) Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 91,295,342 74,247,575 88,400,431 74,226,099





