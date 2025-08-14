Red Cat Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025 and Provides Corporate Update

 | Source: Red Cat Holdings, Inc. Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or the "Company"), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, reports its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provides a corporate update.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • SRR Black Widow Contract: In July 2025, the company executed the TD3 LRP contract with the U.S. Army to deliver up to 690 SRR Black Widow systems.
  • Teal Drones achieved AS9100 certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR), a leading global certification body for aerospace and defense quality systems.
  • Announced partnership with ESAero to support manufacturing for Teal’s Black Widow™.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Ended the quarter with cash and accounts receivable of $66.9 million.
  • Quarterly Revenue of $3.2 million.

“Red Cat is at the forefront of a major transformation in unmanned systems,” said Jeff Thompson, CEO of Red Cat. “With our AS9100 certification, strategic partnerships, and expansion into uncrewed surface vessels, we’re entering the second half of 2025 in a strong position. Recent developments—including Secretary Hegseth’s announcement on drone dominance, the executive order on shipbuilding, our new Army contract, and a significantly expanded 2026 budget for SRR—signal that next year is shaping up to be a breakthrough moment for Red Cat and the industry as a whole.”

“Our balance sheet is in a fantastic position to execute our long-term goals,” said Chris Ericson, Red Cat CFO. “We have bolstered our quarter-end cash and receivables of $66.9 million in addition to our $21.0 million in inventory and inventory deposits. This liquidity gives us ample strength and ability to execute the demands of the U.S. Army’s SRR program, build out our USV division and expand international opportunities for the second half of 2025 and beyond.”

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain, Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 27, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

INVESTORS:
E-mail: Investors@redcat.red

NEWS MEDIA:
Phone: (347) 880-2895
Email: peter@indicatemedia.com



RED CAT HOLDINGS
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
   June 30,  December 31, 
   2025
  2024
 
ASSETS       
        
Cash $65,930,475  $9,154,297  
Accounts receivable, net  1,012,475   489,316  
Inventory, including deposits  20,996,936   13,592,900  
Intangible assets including goodwill, net  25,342,156   26,124,133  
Other  8,085,809   6,243,621  
        
TOTAL ASSETS $121,367,851  $55,604,267  
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY       
        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $3,320,836  $3,289,634  
Debt obligations  350,000   350,000  
Contract liabilities and deposits  565,537   227,484  
Operating lease liabilities  2,132,352   1,617,596  
Convertible notes payable  19,434,004     
Total liabilities  25,802,729   5,484,714  
        
Stockholders’ capital  256,712,136   174,864,256  
Accumulated deficit/comprehensive loss  (161,147,014)  (124,744,703) 
Total stockholders' equity  95,565,122   50,119,553  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $121,367,851  $55,604,267  
        
         


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
         
  Three months ended June 30,  Six months ended June 30,  
  2025  2024  2025  2024  
Revenues $3,218,577  $6,419,669  $4,848,239  $13,033,698  
                  
Cost of goods sold  2,843,523   6,151,865   5,323,595   11,644,690  
                  
Gross profit (loss)  375,054   267,804   (475,356)  1,389,008  
                  
Operating Expenses                 
Research and development  3,598,267   289,016   7,030,860   2,958,518  
Sales and marketing  3,187,585   2,203,522   6,502,333   3,614,028  
General and administrative  6,235,749   2,738,285   11,116,197   5,822,780  
Impairment loss     412,999      412,999  
Total operating expenses  13,021,601   5,643,822   24,649,390   12,808,325  
Operating loss  (12,646,547)  (5,376,018)  (25,124,746)  (11,419,317) 
                  
Other expense  632,413   2,784,001   11,277,565   2,148,325  
                  
Net loss from continuing operations  (13,278,960)  (8,160,019)  (36,402,311)  (13,567,642) 
                  
Loss from discontinued operations           (1,373,457) 
Net loss $(13,278,960)  (8,160,019) $(36,402,311) $(14,941,099) 
                  
Loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.15) $(0.11) $(0.41) $(0.20) 
                  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted  91,295,342   74,247,575   88,400,431   74,226,099  




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
   
   
     
   Six months ended June 30, 
   2025   2024 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities        
Net loss from continuing operations $(36,402,311) $(13,567,642)
Non-cash expenses  16,232,815   5,813,615 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities  (8,635,160)  1,184,517 
Net cash used in operating activities  (28,804,656)  (6,569,510)
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities        
Proceeds from divestiture of consumer segment     1,000,000 
Purchases of property and equipment  (579,626)  (87,063)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (579,626)  912,937 
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock through public offerings, net  71,768,044    
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes payable, net  14,432,879    
Payments of convertible notes payable  (1,650,000   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants  1,609,537    
Payments of debt obligations, net     (297,819
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  86,160,460   (297,819
         
Net cash used in discontinued operations     (194,969)
         
Net increase (decrease) in Cash  56,776,178   (6,149,361
Cash, beginning of period  9,154,297   10,245,064 
Cash, end of period  $65,930,475   $4,095,703 
         

Recommended Reading