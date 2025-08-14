Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will participate in several upcoming investor events.

On August 19, 2025, the Company will participate in the Lytham Partners 2025 Consumer & Technology Investor Summit. The webcast will take place at 3:00pm ET and can be accessed by visiting the conference home page here or directly here . A replay will also be available through the same links and an archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event. Opportunities for 1x1 investor meetings will be available after the event upon request by contacting a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or the Company's investor relations team.

On August 26, 2025, the Company will participate in the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference being held at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile. Management will host a fireside chat presentation at 11:00am ET and investor meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of this presentation can be accessed here or at the “Events and Presentations” section of Brilliant Earth’s investor website at Events | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. An archived replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Website and will remain available for one year following the live event.

On September 3, 2025, the Company will participate in the Goldman Sachs 32nd Annual Global Retailing Conference being held at the Conrad New York Downtown in New York, New York. Management will host investor meetings throughout the day.

On September 10, 2025, the Company will participate in the B. Riley Securities 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference being held at Sofitel New York. Management will host investor meetings throughout the day.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. 2024 full year Net Sales were $422 million and the Company has reported positive Adjusted EBITDA for 16 consecutive quarters since going public in 2021. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 42 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts: