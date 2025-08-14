Optimove Report: 77% of NFL Bettors Plan to Wager in 2025/26 Season: Pre-Game Bets, Personalization, and Mobile-First Experiences Drive Engagement

New York, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Marketing Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators, today released its 2025-2026 Consumer Report on NFL Wagering Intentions, uncovering critical insights into how U.S. NFL bettors plan to engage this season and what sportsbook operators should consider to win their loyalty.



The study of 425 NFL bettors found that 77% plan to place wagers this season, with engagement running high from pre-season to the Super Bowl, regardless of whether their favorite team makes it. Operators that can quickly adapt campaigns to betting trends, preferences, and player behaviors stand to capture the biggest share of wallet.



The findings show clear opportunities for operators:



Pre-game bets are dominant: 48% prefer pre-game wagering, while players saying they intend to make live bets dropped to 75% from 85% last year.

Traditional bet types lead engagement: Point spreads (61%), Moneyline (52%), and over/under (47%) remain bettors’ top choices.

Bettors keep betting beyond team loyalty: 82% continue wagering even after their favorite team is eliminated; 83% bet on the Super Bowl regardless of the teams.

Mobile-first behavior is the norm: 76% bet via mobile or online platforms; 80% use two or more platforms weekly.

Personalization drives retention: Email (40%) and text messaging (25%) are top channels, and timely, relevant messages tied to personal NFL interests deliver higher engagement.



“This report can be a roadmap for sportsbook operators to win bettors’ loyalty this NFL season,” said Tomer Imber, Sr. Director of Sales, US Gaming at Optimove. “Bettors want personalized, real-time, mobile-first experiences. With Positionless Marketing, operators can act on these insights instantly, delivering the right message, to the right bettor, at the right moment, without being limited by team silos or traditional workflows.”



Why Positionless Marketing Matters for NFL Betting

NFL bettors are informed, research-driven, and responsive to well-timed promotions. Positionless Marketing empowers sportsbook marketers to execute data-driven campaigns across any channel instantly, without waiting on engineers, creatives, or analysts. From tailoring promotions to popular bet types, to reacting to player performance in real time, operators can meet every bettor’s needs with speed and precision.



About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Marketing Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators.



Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.



Optimove’s Marketing Solution enables iGaming and Sports Betting operators to deploy personalized iGaming experiences across channels, unify player data, and leverage AI-led multichannel orchestration with statistically credible measurement for every promotion, campaign, and journey.



Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. Being a visionary leader is a hallmark of Optimove. It was the first CRM Marketing Platform to natively embed AI with the ability to predict customer migrations between lifecycle stages in 2012.



About Optimove Insights

Optimove Insights is the research and analysis arm of Optimove, dedicated to uncovering emerging trends and helping B2C brands respond with data-driven, customer-led strategies.

