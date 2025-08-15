Believe in Blytheville Schools: AMS Impact Group Launches Bold Educational Revitalization Effort

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new chapter in Blytheville’s future begins today as AMS Impact Group (AIG), who currently manages the Academies of Math and Science, announces its commitment to transforming the Blytheville School District through a bold and community-centered revitalization initiative. Guided by the belief that every student, family, and educator in Blytheville deserves a thriving public school system, AIG is launching a movement built on a simple message: “Believe in Blytheville.”

“This work is about more than school improvement—it’s about restoring pride, rebuilding trust, and reigniting hope across the community,” said Brandi Adams, Chief Operating Officer of AIG. “We believe in Blytheville—its people, its potential, and its future.”

AIG’s arrival signals a collaborative effort to bring renewed energy and accountability to a district that has faced longstanding challenges. With a strong track record of turning around schools through data-driven instruction, proven school leadership and authentic community engagement, AIG is prepared to transform the Blytheville School District by working side by side with local leaders, families, and organizations.

AIG’s support will focus on several key areas:

Safe, supportive schools where students and staff can thrive

Academic excellence rooted in strong instruction and high expectations

Strong community connections that include families and local businesses in shaping school culture

“This is not a takeover—it’s a partnership,” Kristina Winters, Superintendent of AIG, emphasized. “We’re here to listen, to learn, and to lead with the community—not ahead of it.”

The community will begin to see increased efforts around school safety, communication, instructional quality, and family engagement. Local partnerships including churches, businesses, nonprofits, and civic organizations will play a critical role in ensuring that schools and the town rise together.

AIG is inviting local businesses, civic organizations, and community members to join this movement; “Believe in Blytheville”.

“The transformation won’t happen overnight, but it will happen—with commitment, collaboration, and the courage to believe in something better,” Winters said. “We are deeply grateful for partners like Nucor, whose steadfast commitment to Blytheville’s students and community has been unwavering. Their continued support not only strengthens our schools, but also inspires the shared belief that together, we can create a brighter future for every child.”

More information about upcoming community meetings and engagement opportunities will be shared in the coming weeks.

AMS Impact Group currently manages the Academies of Math and Science, a charter school network based out of Arizona. Academies of Math and Science currently has 9 campuses spread across Phoenix and Tuscon, as well as one campus in Little Rock, Arkansas.

