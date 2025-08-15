Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
15 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):457.093133

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,415,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 106,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,327,387 have voting rights and 3,020,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE457.09313315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue 
 
554459.5008:11:10LSE 
510460.5008:26:12LSE 
188460.5008:26:12LSE 
166458.5008:32:16LSE 
71458.5008:32:16LSE 
95458.0008:35:58LSE 
61458.0008:35:58LSE 
207458.0008:43:50LSE 
151458.0009:05:49LSE 
227458.0009:05:49LSE 
98457.5009:15:54LSE 
155457.5009:15:54LSE 
6457.5009:40:42LSE 
188457.5009:41:31LSE 
527457.5009:53:51LSE 
188457.0010:26:57LSE 
188456.5010:30:28LSE 
327456.5010:42:53LSE 
88456.5010:42:53LSE 
188455.5011:47:55LSE 
76454.5012:41:41LSE 
316455.0012:41:41LSE 
148454.5012:45:52LSE 
374454.5012:45:52LSE 
24454.5012:45:52LSE 
45456.0012:51:00LSE 
16456.0012:51:00LSE 
188456.5012:59:00LSE 
92456.5012:59:00LSE 
16456.5012:59:00LSE 
185456.5012:59:00LSE 
83456.5012:59:00LSE 
16457.0013:15:37LSE 
16457.0013:15:37LSE 
156457.0013:15:52LSE 
204457.0013:15:52LSE 
188457.0013:15:52LSE 
163457.0013:15:52LSE 
25457.0013:15:52LSE 
163457.0013:15:52LSE 
188457.0013:16:00LSE 
188457.0013:30:21LSE 
427457.0013:30:21LSE 
188457.0013:30:33LSE 
188457.5013:31:15LSE 
188457.0013:32:43LSE 
188457.0013:32:43LSE 
188457.0013:32:43LSE 
16457.0013:55:23LSE 
16457.0013:55:23LSE 
156457.0013:55:23LSE 
42457.0013:55:23LSE 
146457.0013:55:23LSE 
38457.0013:55:23LSE 
150457.0013:55:23LSE 
92457.0013:55:23LSE 
96457.0013:55:23LSE 
44457.0013:55:23LSE 
47457.0013:55:24LSE 
15457.0013:55:24LSE 
1457.0013:55:24LSE 
81457.0013:59:34LSE 
188457.0013:59:34LSE 
195457.0013:59:34LSE 
58457.0013:59:34LSE 
130457.0013:59:34LSE 
188457.0013:59:34LSE 
104457.0013:59:34LSE 
35457.0013:59:34LSE 
49457.0013:59:35LSE 
188457.0013:59:35LSE 
66457.0013:59:35LSE 
122457.0013:59:35LSE 
16457.0013:59:35LSE 
172457.0013:59:35LSE 
188457.0013:59:37LSE 
188457.0013:59:37LSE 
188457.0013:59:37LSE 
16457.0013:59:37LSE 
50457.0013:59:37LSE 
69457.0013:59:37LSE 
2457.0013:59:38LSE 
5456.0015:11:20LSE 
16456.0015:13:47LSE 
46456.0015:13:47LSE 
5456.0015:13:47LSE 
503456.0015:26:00LSE 
156456.0015:26:00LSE 
95456.0015:26:00LSE 
93456.0015:26:00LSE 
10457.0015:35:33LSE 
258457.0015:35:33LSE 
21457.0015:35:33LSE 
5457.0015:35:33LSE 
11457.0015:35:33LSE 
5457.0015:35:33LSE 
14457.0015:35:33LSE 
16457.0015:45:12LSE 
16457.0015:45:12LSE 
101457.0015:45:34LSE 
189457.0015:52:36LSE 
96457.0015:52:36LSE 
4457.0015:52:36LSE 
12457.0015:52:36LSE 
77457.0015:52:36LSE 
89457.0015:52:36LSE 
57457.0015:53:00LSE 
16457.0015:53:00LSE 
27457.0015:53:45LSE 
19457.0015:53:45LSE 
369457.0015:53:45LSE 
189457.0015:53:45LSE 
14457.0015:53:54LSE 
175457.0015:54:00LSE 
94457.0015:54:00LSE 
32457.0015:54:00LSE 
63457.0015:54:00LSE 
189457.0015:54:30LSE 
50457.0015:55:00LSE 
16457.0015:55:00LSE 
55457.0016:03:44LSE 
68457.0016:03:44LSE 
121456.5016:28:52LSE 
31456.5016:28:52LSE 

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


