LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

15 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 14 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 457.093133

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,415,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 106,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,327,387 have voting rights and 3,020,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 457.093133 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 554 459.50 08:11:10 LSE 510 460.50 08:26:12 LSE 188 460.50 08:26:12 LSE 166 458.50 08:32:16 LSE 71 458.50 08:32:16 LSE 95 458.00 08:35:58 LSE 61 458.00 08:35:58 LSE 207 458.00 08:43:50 LSE 151 458.00 09:05:49 LSE 227 458.00 09:05:49 LSE 98 457.50 09:15:54 LSE 155 457.50 09:15:54 LSE 6 457.50 09:40:42 LSE 188 457.50 09:41:31 LSE 527 457.50 09:53:51 LSE 188 457.00 10:26:57 LSE 188 456.50 10:30:28 LSE 327 456.50 10:42:53 LSE 88 456.50 10:42:53 LSE 188 455.50 11:47:55 LSE 76 454.50 12:41:41 LSE 316 455.00 12:41:41 LSE 148 454.50 12:45:52 LSE 374 454.50 12:45:52 LSE 24 454.50 12:45:52 LSE 45 456.00 12:51:00 LSE 16 456.00 12:51:00 LSE 188 456.50 12:59:00 LSE 92 456.50 12:59:00 LSE 16 456.50 12:59:00 LSE 185 456.50 12:59:00 LSE 83 456.50 12:59:00 LSE 16 457.00 13:15:37 LSE 16 457.00 13:15:37 LSE 156 457.00 13:15:52 LSE 204 457.00 13:15:52 LSE 188 457.00 13:15:52 LSE 163 457.00 13:15:52 LSE 25 457.00 13:15:52 LSE 163 457.00 13:15:52 LSE 188 457.00 13:16:00 LSE 188 457.00 13:30:21 LSE 427 457.00 13:30:21 LSE 188 457.00 13:30:33 LSE 188 457.50 13:31:15 LSE 188 457.00 13:32:43 LSE 188 457.00 13:32:43 LSE 188 457.00 13:32:43 LSE 16 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 16 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 156 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 42 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 146 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 38 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 150 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 92 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 96 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 44 457.00 13:55:23 LSE 47 457.00 13:55:24 LSE 15 457.00 13:55:24 LSE 1 457.00 13:55:24 LSE 81 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 188 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 195 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 58 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 130 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 188 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 104 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 35 457.00 13:59:34 LSE 49 457.00 13:59:35 LSE 188 457.00 13:59:35 LSE 66 457.00 13:59:35 LSE 122 457.00 13:59:35 LSE 16 457.00 13:59:35 LSE 172 457.00 13:59:35 LSE 188 457.00 13:59:37 LSE 188 457.00 13:59:37 LSE 188 457.00 13:59:37 LSE 16 457.00 13:59:37 LSE 50 457.00 13:59:37 LSE 69 457.00 13:59:37 LSE 2 457.00 13:59:38 LSE 5 456.00 15:11:20 LSE 16 456.00 15:13:47 LSE 46 456.00 15:13:47 LSE 5 456.00 15:13:47 LSE 503 456.00 15:26:00 LSE 156 456.00 15:26:00 LSE 95 456.00 15:26:00 LSE 93 456.00 15:26:00 LSE 10 457.00 15:35:33 LSE 258 457.00 15:35:33 LSE 21 457.00 15:35:33 LSE 5 457.00 15:35:33 LSE 11 457.00 15:35:33 LSE 5 457.00 15:35:33 LSE 14 457.00 15:35:33 LSE 16 457.00 15:45:12 LSE 16 457.00 15:45:12 LSE 101 457.00 15:45:34 LSE 189 457.00 15:52:36 LSE 96 457.00 15:52:36 LSE 4 457.00 15:52:36 LSE 12 457.00 15:52:36 LSE 77 457.00 15:52:36 LSE 89 457.00 15:52:36 LSE 57 457.00 15:53:00 LSE 16 457.00 15:53:00 LSE 27 457.00 15:53:45 LSE 19 457.00 15:53:45 LSE 369 457.00 15:53:45 LSE 189 457.00 15:53:45 LSE 14 457.00 15:53:54 LSE 175 457.00 15:54:00 LSE 94 457.00 15:54:00 LSE 32 457.00 15:54:00 LSE 63 457.00 15:54:00 LSE 189 457.00 15:54:30 LSE 50 457.00 15:55:00 LSE 16 457.00 15:55:00 LSE 55 457.00 16:03:44 LSE 68 457.00 16:03:44 LSE 121 456.50 16:28:52 LSE 31 456.50 16:28:52 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.