Transaction in own shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
15 August 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 14 August 2025 it had purchased a total of 21,224 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased21,224--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)562.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)559.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)561.40p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 363,342,856 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,342,856.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
14-08-202516:26:08GBp201561.00XLONxHaNr67n$hZ
14-08-202516:26:08GBp332561.50XLONxHaNr67n$hl
14-08-202516:19:00GBp143561.50XLONxHaNr67ndUc
14-08-202516:18:56GBp815561.50XLONxHaNr67nadf
14-08-202516:12:10GBp1,404562.00XLONxHaNr67nlFe
14-08-202516:12:02GBp1,176562.00XLONxHaNr67nlJO
14-08-202515:59:55GBp1,552562.00XLONxHaNr67nSxg
14-08-202515:59:55GBp1,176562.00XLONxHaNr67nSxt
14-08-202515:52:06GBp326561.50XLONxHaNr67n2IH
14-08-202515:50:10GBp321561.50XLONxHaNr67n10s
14-08-202515:46:55GBp355561.50XLONxHaNr67nAJV
14-08-202515:46:33GBp140561.50XLONxHaNr67nBv9
14-08-202515:46:33GBp1,125561.50XLONxHaNr67nBvB
14-08-202515:46:33GBp1,268561.50XLONxHaNr67nBvD
14-08-202515:46:33GBp218561.50XLONxHaNr67nBvF
14-08-202515:45:14GBp1,176561.00XLONxHaNr67n9xE
14-08-202515:20:09GBp207559.00XLONxHaNr67oh9$
14-08-202515:20:03GBp345559.50XLONxHaNr67ohTB
14-08-202515:20:00GBp346560.00XLONxHaNr67ohON
14-08-202515:20:00GBp1,492560.00XLONxHaNr67ohRh
14-08-202515:19:11GBp303560.50XLONxHaNr67oeRO
14-08-202515:19:11GBp1,117560.50XLONxHaNr67oeRQ
14-08-202515:07:59GBp575561.00XLONxHaNr67oPyb
14-08-202515:07:59GBp249561.00XLONxHaNr67oPyh
14-08-202515:02:51GBp262561.50XLONxHaNr67o1dO
14-08-202515:00:35GBp474562.00XLONxHaNr67oCAG
14-08-202515:00:35GBp350562.00XLONxHaNr67oCLi
14-08-202515:00:35GBp440562.00XLONxHaNr67oCLm
14-08-202514:58:17GBp124562.00XLONxHaNr67o87A
14-08-202514:30:19GBp450561.00XLONxHaNr67pGJN
14-08-202514:19:32GBp469561.50XLONxHaNr67p5lR
14-08-202514:13:12GBp670562.00XLONxHaNr67pCfj
14-08-202514:13:12GBp403562.00XLONxHaNr67pCfx
14-08-202514:13:12GBp309562.00XLONxHaNr67pCf9
14-08-202514:13:12GBp911562.00XLONxHaNr67pCfB

Recommended Reading

  • August 13, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36013 August 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares
  • August 12, 2025 02:00 ET | Source: OSB GROUP PLC
    Transaction in own shares

    OSB GROUP PLC                                        ISIN: GB00BLDRH36012 August 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”) Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces...

    Read More
    Transaction in own shares