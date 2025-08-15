Interim report – second quarter of 2025

Friday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the second quarter of 2025; Schouw & Co. delivered an overall Q2 2025 performance in line with expectations where the portfolio companies have taken strong measures to mitigate global market changes.

Highlights

DKK 8.5bn revenue – a 2% decrease

DKK 706m EBITDA – a 4% decrease

DKK 542m cash flow from operations – a 61% improvement

DKK 10.18 earnings per share – a 3% decrease

12.5% ROIC excluding goodwill – a 1.3 pp decrease

Full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance narrowed within previous range.

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

– Schouw & Co. experienced a challenging yet stable second quarter of 2025, with consolidated revenue and EBITDA slightly down on the second quarter of 2024. The diversified portfolio provided stability amid global economic changes, particularly in Chinese export markets. Despite the global challenges, we generated a solid operational cash flow of DKK 542 million.

Especially BioMar, GPV and HydraSpecma showed continued solid resilience, while Borg Automotive faced difficult market conditions. We maintain a positive outlook, narrowing our full-year 2025 guidance within the previously announced range.

We have previously announced that we are investigating whether a potential separate listing of BioMar would create value for the shareholders of Schouw & Co. The preparatory work continued as expected during the past quarter, and a banking syndicate has been established. If found to be value-creating, the listing of BioMar on the Copenhagen stock exchange can take place in the first half of 2026.

Video conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Friday, 15 August 2025 at 12:00 CEST

Please attend via this link: www.schouw.com/cc

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222

Attachment