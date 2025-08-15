Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 718 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 7 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 37.24 37.45 37.05 297 920 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 8 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 37.52 37.75 37.25 300 160 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 11 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 718 37.61 37.80 37.30 290 274 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 12 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 37.90 38.00 37.75 303 200 MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 13 August 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 37.93 38.05 37.75 303 440 MTF CBOE — — — — — MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — Total 39 718 37.64 38.05 37.05 1 494 994

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 657 shares during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 August 2025 1 400 37.51 37.70 37.30 52 514 12 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 August 2025 1 257 37.85 37.95 37.70 47 577 Total 2 657 100 091





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 August 2025 1 000 37.03 37.50 36.65 37 030 8 August 2025 1 000 37.56 37.80 37.30 37 560 11 August 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 August 2025 3 400 37.85 38.10 37.70 128 690 13 August 2025 200 38.10 38.10 38.10 7 620 Total 5 600 210 900

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 579 shares.

On 13 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 411 435 own shares, or 4.58% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

