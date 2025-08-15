Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 718 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
7 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00037.2437.4537.05297 920
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
8 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00037.5237.7537.25300 160
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
11 August 2025Euronext Brussels7 71837.6137.8037.30290 274
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
12 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00037.9038.0037.75303 200
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
13 August 2025Euronext Brussels8 00037.9338.0537.75303 440
 MTF CBOE
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 39 71837.6438.0537.051 494 994

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 657 shares during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 August 2025 to 13 August 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
7 August 202500.000.000.000
8 August 202500.000.000.000
11 August 20251 40037.5137.7037.3052 514
12 August 202500.000.000.000
13 August 20251 25737.8537.9537.7047 577
Total2 657   100 091


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
7 August 20251 00037.0337.5036.6537 030
8 August 20251 00037.5637.8037.3037 560
11 August 202500.000.000.000
12 August 20253 40037.8538.1037.70128 690
13 August 202520038.1038.1038.107 620
Total5 600   210 900

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 33 579 shares.

On 13 August 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 411 435 own shares, or 4.58% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

