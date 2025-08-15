SalMar – Mandate announcement for additional green bonds

SalMar ASA (“SalMar”), rated BBB+/Negative by Nordic Credit Rating, has issued NOK 1,000 million in a 8-year fixed tranche and 500 million in a 7-year floating rate tranche. The new senior unsecured green bonds are priced with fixed and floating rate coupons at 5.15% (equivalent to a floating rate of 3mN+143bps) and 3mN+135bps per annum, respectively.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and settlement date is set to 22 August 2025.

Nordea acted as Sole Lead Manager for the transactions.

In conjunction with the new bond issuances, the company is contemplating to offer NOK 500 million in additional bonds in the 7-year tranche. The transaction is subject to inter alia market conditions.

Nordea, Danske Bank, DNB and SEB are acting as Joint Lead Managers for the transactions.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +47 936 30 449

E-mail: hakon.husby@salmar.no