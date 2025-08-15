Remittix Announces CEX Reveal, Beta Wallet Launch Date – Here’s How Solana Holders Can Participate





KOŠICE, Slovakia, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is poised to hit one of its biggest milestones to date, the $20 million presale milestone. Now having achieved that, the project will formally announce the name of its first centralized exchange (CEX) listing, an important milestone toward having the RTX token list on exchanges internationally.



This is accompanied by the beta launch date announcement of the Remittix Wallet, giving users a first look at payment technology that claims to disrupt cross-border payments. Both will make Q3 2025 a landmark period for the project.





Solana’s Momentum and Why It Matters for Remittix



Remittix is building towards its $20 million target as Solana (SOL) continues to deliver in the broader crypto space. Trading at $182.76 now, Solana is up 4.2% in the last 24 hours, and it has a market capitalization of $81.6 billion with a 24-hour trade volume of more than $2.3 billion.



This surge in trading is the kind of market demand that can ripple through to utility tokens like RTX, considering that more users on blockchains find their way into projects with genuine utility. For holders of Solana, Remittix's soon-to-be-exchange-listed provides the chance to be in on something early on a project that has the potential to address a landmark payments problem.



The First CEX Reveal – What It Means to Investors



When Remittix crosses the $20 Million presale mark, it will unveil its first confirmed CEX partner a move that will bring:

Increased liquidity for global trading of RTX tokens

Access to thousands of new investors

Greater credibility and exposure with a listing on a large exchange

Stepping stone to mass adoption in cross-border payments

The team has been in backroom negotiations to ensure the first listing is consistent with long-term growth plan, so the right partner can handle demand while giving the token immediate exposure.



Beta Wallet Launch – Early Access Opportunities



According to the announcement on the official X (Twitter), the Remittix Wallet beta launch will take place in Q3 2025, and access will be restricted to just 50 early testers. The pool is determined by:



Top 30 investors as of 1st September

Top 10 RTX buyers in August by USD value who are not already in the top 30

Top 3 referrers in August by overall referral purchase value

7 community spots for active Telegram members by competition and tasks



This limited test population will try out wallet features such as multi-currency, instant transfer and integrated currency exchange.



$20 Million in Sight: The Last Window for Maximum Rewards



As the $20 million milestone comes within sight, momentum accelerates. The 40% token bonus will be discontinued when the milestone is reached, so it's the last chance at best presale rewards.



For Solana holders and other investors anticipating the next big altcoin with use cases, Remittix offers an appealing entry point and the first CEX announcement is on the horizon.



About Remittix



Remittix is an advanced development cross-chain payment network for direct bank-to-crypto and crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries. Through the integration of interoperability, low fees, and real-time currency exchange, the platform aims to simplify and streamline digital asset payments for consumers and businesses everywhere.



It supports 40+ cryptocurrencies and 30+ fiat currencies and offers instant settlement without delay and at low fees compared to the traditional systems.



Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix



Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Contact:

Andy Černý

andy@remittix.io



