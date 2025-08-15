Orthopedic Specialists at Greater Rochester Orthopaedics Address Common Misconceptions About Joint Pain in HelloNation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When does joint pain become more than just a part of aging? Kevin Card at Greater Rochester Orthopaedics offers clarity in a new HelloNation article that challenges a common assumption: that joint pain is simply inevitable with age. According to the article, many individuals delay care based on this belief, missing the opportunity to uncover treatable underlying conditions such as early arthritis, tendon injuries, or mechanical misalignment.

Through his contribution to HelloNation, he emphasizes the value of thorough diagnostic work to uncover the true cause of joint discomfort. Imaging studies, physical examinations, and laboratory tests are often essential to identify whether the pain stems from inflammation, injury, or structural irregularities. Recognizing the cause early allows for non-surgical treatment strategies like physical therapy, guided exercises, or injections that target inflammation and restore function.

The article also highlights that over-reliance on rest or over-the-counter medications can actually worsen symptoms by weakening muscles and failing to address mechanical dysfunction. Many patients are concerned that visiting a specialist may lead directly to surgical intervention, but he stresses that surgery is typically reserved for cases where conservative methods do not produce lasting relief.

The importance of early evaluation is underscored throughout the piece, particularly for those whose joint pain interferes with everyday activities. Seeking help at the first signs of functional limitation can improve long-term mobility and quality of life. The article, What Most People Get Wrong About Joint Pain , provides actionable insight from the experts at Greater Rochester Orthopaedics to help patients make informed decisions about their joint health.

