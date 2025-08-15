MEXC Launches Cutting-Edge AI Trading Features to Empower Crypto Traders





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the official launch of a new suite of AI-powered features designed to reshape how users discover, analyze, and act on trading opportunities.

Gen Z rises to dominate the crypto trading landscape, with 67% leveraging AI tools for decision-making, according to MEXC's report. MEXC is integrating artificial intelligence deeper into its ecosystem to meet the evolving demands of modern traders.

Four Key AI Features

AI Select List — Curated High-Potential Token Rankings

The MEXC AI Select List recommends high-potential trading pairs based on comprehensive AI analysis, helping users shorten the decision-making path and capture early opportunities across the market. AI News Radar — Real-Time Market Intelligence with One-Click Trading

Powered by AI, this feature aggregates and analyzes real-time data from social media, crypto news outlets, and on-chain whale activities to generate actionable insights. For fast-moving markets like meme coins, users can respond instantly with one-click trading options linked directly to breaking news. AI Bot Assistant — Smart Trading Advisor via Multi-Turn Conversations

The AI Bot Assistant supports contextual, multi-turn dialogue to help users understand macroeconomic trends, policy impacts, and project fundamentals — improving trading accuracy and decision-making speed. Ask AI: Market Movement Insights — Deep Token Analysis

With the Ask AI tool, users can ask why a specific token is rising or falling and receive in-depth explanations powered by technical and fundamental analysis — offering a clear view of market dynamics in seconds.

These tools are fully integrated into the MEXC app and web platforms, offering an intuitive experience for both new and seasoned traders. From discovering trending coins to executing informed trades at the right moment, MEXC’s AI tools represent a leap forward in personalized, data-driven trading.

The launch marks a major milestone in MEXC’s ongoing efforts to deliver a seamless, intelligent, and highly efficient trading experience. The new AI features provide users with real-time insights, token recommendations, trading signals, and strategy support — all powered by advanced machine learning models and built directly into the trading interface.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer: Futures trading carries inherent risk. Ensure you fully understand the associated risks involved before investing.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50bedab9-6442-4af6-bf12-df14c98662f4