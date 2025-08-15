CLEAR Expands CLEAR+ Enrollment to UK, Canadian, Australian & New Zealand Passport Holders

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced that travelers from the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can now enjoy the CLEAR+ experience in U.S. airports. This milestone opens the door for international travelers to experience faster, more predictable and frictionless airport security across CLEAR’s nationwide network. Additional Visa Waiver countries are expected to be announced later this year.

Travelers from these initial four countries can join CLEAR+ by simply enrolling online or in person at a CLEAR airport with their passport. Once enrolled, they’ll have immediate access to CLEAR’s nationwide network of 150+ Lanes to speed through airport security lines, turning airport stress into peace of mind.

“From the beginning, CLEAR’s vision has been to make travel safer, easier, and more predictable—using the power of identity,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “By enabling highly vetted travelers from the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to enroll in CLEAR+, we’re expanding that vision to more people around the world. Whether you're flying for business or reuniting with family, you should be able to move through the airport with confidence and peace of mind.”

This international expansion builds on CLEAR’s continued investment in a more seamless, tech-enabled airport experience. With over 33 million Members across its platform, including more than 7.6 million within the CLEAR+ network, and a presence in 59 airports across the U.S., CLEAR has become a trusted partner to travelers seeking speed, predictability, and security.

