Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for July 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) increased to EUR 0.6772 at the end of July 2025 (0.6766 as of 30 June 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 97.2 million (EUR 97.1 million as of 30 June 2025). The EPRA NRV as of 31 July 2025 stood at EUR 0.7222 per unit.

In July 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund was EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in June 2025).

At the end of July 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.5 million (30 June 2025: EUR 7.1 million). The increase in cash was driven by the opening of Apollo Plaza first-floor area, which generated additional monthly inflows, as well as by effective debt recovery measures implemented by the Fund. As of 31 July 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 239.3 million (30 June 2025: EUR 238.8 million).

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

