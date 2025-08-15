The USO Appoints Lieutenant General (retired) Michael Linnington as New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Its Next Chapter of Service and Innovation

Arlington, VA, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO, America’s leading nonprofit supporting service members and their families, proudly announced the appointment of Lieutenant General (retired) Michael Linnington as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 20, 2025.

Linnington is a distinguished figure within the military community, having served in the U.S. Army for 35 years in a career marked by several key leadership positions. His roles included Infantry Brigade Command (101st Airborne Division) in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Commandant of Cadets at West Point, Commanding General of the Military District of Washington, and Military Deputy to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. After his military tenure, he became the first civilian Director of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, overseeing efforts to account for missing U.S. service members since World War II. In 2016, he was named CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, where he led the organization through a significant transformation—broadening its programs and enhancing support for wounded veterans and their families.



“Wearing the uniform was one of my life’s greatest honors. Now, I have the privilege to continue that service by leading the USO, a storied organization committed to strengthening and supporting service members and their families,” said Linnington. “The USO is an organization that provided many memorable experiences and meaningful support to the units I’ve been a part, and I am humbled and honored to join this organization and carry forward its vital work.”

Linnington steps into the role at a defining moment. In 2026, the USO will celebrate its 85th birthday, and the United States will mark its 250th birthday. These dual milestones offer a powerful opportunity to reflect and to reimagine how the USO can meet the evolving needs of the military community in the years to come.

“The Board conducted an extensive search for a leader who could honor our proud legacy while positioning us for future success. With a distinguished record of military service and a proven ability to lead with integrity, vision, and heart, Mike Linnington is exactly the leader our organization needs for this next chapter,” said USO Board Chair General (Ret) David Goldfein. “His deep understanding of the military community, coupled with a steadfast commitment to service, will ensure that the USO mission will not only endure—it will thrive.”





Linnington will succeed J.D. Crouch II, who is stepping down as USO CEO after 11 years. He led the USO through a transformative journey, consolidating 19 independent USO chapters into one strong, unified organization. It was a pivotal shift that set the organization up for future success.

