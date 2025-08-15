Glidelogic Launches Latest Version of ResearchMind Featuring OpenAI GPT-5 and Anthropic Claude Opus 4.1 - Pro Version Remains Free for Academic Partners

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via IBN -- Glidelogic Corp. ( USOTC: GDLG , "Glidelogic", "the Company") today announced the official global release of the latest version of ResearchMind, following four months of invitation-only beta testing since its debut on April 1, 2025. The platform now integrates advanced AI capabilities and is available at just $24.99 per full analysis report.

Technical Highlights of the Latest Release

Advanced AI Model Integration : The Pro version deployed for academic partners now incorporates OpenAI GPT-5 and Anthropic Claude Opus 4.1—offering exceptional natural-language comprehension, domain adaptation, and reasoning depth.

: The Pro version deployed for academic partners now incorporates OpenAI GPT-5 and Anthropic Claude Opus 4.1—offering exceptional natural-language comprehension, domain adaptation, and reasoning depth. Extended Reasoning Time : Significantly increased reasoning durations allow the platform to execute deeper, multi-stage analytical processes, producing research frameworks with greater contextual alignment.

: Significantly increased reasoning durations allow the platform to execute deeper, multi-stage analytical processes, producing research frameworks with greater contextual alignment. Increased Iteration Rounds: Expanded "thinking cycles" enable iterative refinement of outputs, incorporating multiple reasoning loops for more accurate, nuanced, and publication-ready proposals.

Leadership Perspective

"Our vision has always been to make AI an active collaborator in hypothesis formation—not just a productivity tool," said Fred (Yitian) Xue, CEO of Glidelogic Corp. "By incorporating OpenAI GPT-5 and Anthropic Claude Opus 4.1, and extending reasoning capabilities, we are enabling unprecedented sophistication in generated research frameworks. Leveraging compute as equity is a strategic direction for us, aligning academic advancement with infrastructure investment."

Academic Partnerships & Global Invitation

Partner universities and research organizations continue to receive free access to the enhanced Pro version—featuring the latest models, extended reasoning time, and higher iteration counts—at no cost. In return, Glidelogic contributes computing resources as equity in joint research and development initiatives.



Glidelogic welcomes accredited academic institutions and non-profit research organizations worldwide to inquire about free compute resources and the Pro collaboration edition of ResearchMind by emailing info@glidelogic.ai .

User Testimonials

"We reduced our proposal drafting time from 6 weeks to 3 days and secured research funding." — Senior Research Scientist, R1 University

"As a third-year PhD student … my advisor approved it with only minor formatting changes." — PhD Candidate, West Coast Tech University



These testimonials illustrate ResearchMind's measurable impact on accelerating research workflows and improving proposal success rates.

Background & Timeline

Initial Launch : April 1, 2025 — ResearchMind unveiled and entered closed beta with select academic institutions.

: April 1, 2025 — ResearchMind unveiled and entered closed beta with select academic institutions. Benchmark Milestone : April 22, 2025 — Achieved near-SOTA (State of the Art) benchmark scores (8.8–9.0).

: April 22, 2025 — Achieved near-SOTA (State of the Art) benchmark scores (8.8–9.0). Latest Release: August 15, 2025 — Public availability with GPT-5, Opus 4.1, extended reasoning, and increased iteration cycles.

About ResearchMind

ResearchMind is an AI-powered research proposal generation platform that creates comprehensive academic frameworks—from literature review to methodology design—in minutes. It supports multilingual output, secure cloud storage, and advanced reasoning, enabling faster and more precise academic innovation.

About Glidelogic Corp.

Founded in December 2020 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Glidelogic Corp. is committed to developing AI-based software, fintech solutions, and blockchain technology, as well as providing related consulting services. The company is dedicated to advancing research innovation through strategic academic partnerships, compute-as-equity models, and continuous large-language-model integration.

