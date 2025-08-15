Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein Offers Guidance to Parents Facing “Empty Nest” Transition

New York, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of families prepare for the back-to-school season, the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is offering timely guidance to parents experiencing the often emotional milestone of sending a child off to college. In a new article, BBRF President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein addresses the complex mix of emotions many parents face — from sadness to relief — and provides strategies for navigating this life transition.

“For some parents, the quiet after a child leaves home can feel overwhelming,” said Dr. Borenstein, who is also the host of the public television series Healthy Minds. “For others, it’s a welcome opportunity to rediscover themselves and deepen other relationships. However, you feel, it’s important to know there’s no ‘right’ way to experience this change — and no reason to feel guilty if you’re happy. Mental wellness means honoring your own emotions and knowing when to seek support.”

The article, When the Nest Empties: A Guide to Navigating Life After Your Child Leaves for College, encourages parents to acknowledge their emotions, redefine their parenting role, invest in personal interests, strengthen relationships at home, and build healthy communication habits with their children. It also highlights the importance of seeking professional help if symptoms of anxiety or depression interfere with daily life.

Dr. Borenstein emphasizes that the departure of a child is not the end of parenting — it’s a new phase in a lifelong relationship. With intentionality and support, this transition can be a time of personal growth and renewal.

To read the full article, visit: BBRF Blogs

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $462 million to fund more than 5,600 leading scientists around the world. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope. For more information, visit www.bbrfoundation.org.

