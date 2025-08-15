Special livery package for 911 GT3 celebrates 50th anniversary of ANDIAL

Monterey, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is proud to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ANDIAL through a new 911 Design Wrap offered exclusively for the new (Type 992.2) 911 GT3. The package is a visual reference to one of the most iconic liveries of the ANDIAL 935-L. The new offering made its public debut today at the Porsche Club of America Werks Reunion during Monterey Car Week.

ANDIAL was an American motorsports and tuning company, and its name is an anagram made from the names of founding members: Arnold Wagner ("AN"), Dieter Inzenhofer ("DI"), and Alwin Springer ("AL" in ANDIAL).

Formed in 1975, ANDIAL evolved into one of America's most successful and respected authorities on Porsche performance tuning for the track and the street. ANDIAL-prepared cars and engines won on nearly every major racetrack in North America. Parallel to their racing ventures, ANDIAL also developed street-related performance applications. Performance tuning evolved through participation in endurance sports car racing where winning at international 24-hour events such as Daytona depends on reliable peak-performance of all vehicle components. The lessons transferred readily to street performance applications and ANDIAL became as popular on the road as at the race circuit over the decades.

“The GT3 embodies the connection between Porsche motorsport technology and road cars in much the same way ANDIAL applied motorsport expertise to cars on public roads and in racing,” Volker Holzmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Motorsport North America said. “The story of ANDIAL is one that continues to be an inspiration for many of us at Porsche and throughout our enthusiasts across the world, so it only makes sense to release this livery during their anniversary year.”

The new partial wrap is applied by hand at the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen and is available as an option on the Porsche configurator at an MSRP of $ 7,680. For customers who already own a GT3, there are also plans to offer the design wrap as a retrofit at a later date. The package includes an ANDIAL design decal set, a two digit starting number on the doors and hood that customers may either specify or skip, and a country flag/driver name that can be added above the driver and passenger doors. Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will also offer a specially painted key, key pouch, owner’s manual case, floor mats and door-sill guards lid bearing the ANDIAL logo to further customize their car.

The newly announced offering complements a collection of apparel and memorabilia that Porsche began offering at the beginning of the year, and that is available for viewing here.

