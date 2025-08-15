CLEAR to Offer BOGO $15 Discount on TSA PreCheck® as Part of TSA’s “Families on the Fly” Campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), an official TSA PreCheck® enrollment provider, is making it easier and more affordable for travelers to get through security faster. As part of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Families on the Fly campaign, CLEAR is offering a limited-time Buy One, Get One $15 Off promotion for TSA PreCheck® enrollment when two family members sign up together.

From now through October 31, 2025, new applicants who enroll together at the same enrollment location on the same day will receive $15 off the second person’s TSA PreCheck® enrollment fee. No proof of family relationship is required. Larger groups can save more. For example, two discounted enrollments in a group of four equals $30 in savings.

“At CLEAR, we put the traveler first,” said Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “TSA PreCheck® is one of the most valuable tools for making the airport experience faster and less stressful, and we are proud to support TSA in making it more affordable for everyone who flies. This promotion is about helping more people discover the benefits of TSA PreCheck® and giving travelers more time to enjoy their journey.”

TSA’s Families on the Fly campaign launched last month to make travel easier for families. The program includes dedicated family-friendly security lanes at select airports and enrollment promotions designed to streamline screening and reduce stress for travelers of all ages.

Families on the Fly benefits for families include:

Dedicated family lanes at select airports nationwide

Discounted TSA PreCheck® fees for families

Dedicated TSA PreCheck® lanes for service members and their families



How to Enroll

To take advantage of the BOGO $15 discount:

Visit a CLEAR TSA PreCheck® enrollment location

Enroll in person with your family member on the same day.

Receive $15 off the second enrollment fee automatically.



For more information, visit https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ or TSA PreCheck’s Families page at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck/families .

Recently, CLEAR also announced its participation in TSA’s Serve with Honor, Travel with Ease initiative to provide discounted TSA PreCheck® enrollment fees for military spouses and free enrollment for family members of service members who died in the line of duty or as a result of service-connected injury or illness–referred to as Gold Star families. As part of this initiative, a $25 enrollment discount will be applied for spouses of currently serving uniformed service members—recognizing the frequent travel burdens tied to military life. Additionally, military survivors and Gold Star families will receive free TSA PreCheck®–a tribute to those who have lost loved ones in military service.

TSA PreCheck® members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the airport security checkpoint and keeping laptops and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags.

New TSA PreCheck® applicants can pre-enroll or find an enrollment location by visiting CLEAR’s authorized TSA PreCheck® website, https://tsaprecheckbyclear.tsa.dhs.gov/ . Most existing TSA PreCheck® members can renew directly on the website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

About TSA PreCheck®

TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with over 90 airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 22 million members.

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to strengthen security and create frictionless experiences. With over 33 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's secure identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you—making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit clearme.com .

