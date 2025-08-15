Mandatory disclosure of holding and notice of trade in IDEX Biometrics – 15 August 2025

Reference is made to IDEX Biometrics ASA’s disclosure on 21 July 2025 of a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3.30 per share. IDEX discloses the following information on behalf of a major shareholder and primary insider.

In connection with the private placement, the manager of the private placement, IDEX Biometrics and Mr. Storbråten entered into a share lending agreement.

Mr. Storbråten has lent 4,359,315 shares, in connection with the settlement of Tranche 2. The shares have been lent, not sold, and will be returned in due course.

After the temporary lending of shares, Mr. Storbråten and close relations hold 6,875,755 or 13,20% shares of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics.

Contact person

Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO

Tel: +47 4163 8582

E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice

This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 15 August 2025 at 22:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information about the lending shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information about shareholding shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA). The information is published in accordance with section 5‑12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.