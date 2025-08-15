Porsche 963 RSP takes to the road and the track in the U.S.

Atlanta., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- . After a dynamic debut ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and displays in Austria and at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 963 RSP has returned to the U.S., where Roger Penske got behind the wheel of the one-off creation built in his honor, and bearing his name, for the first time.

The first shakedown and familiarization laps were conducted by Roger Penske on the South Track of the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta – allowing the team to check the car after its adventures on both the road and track in Europe. “That was a fantastic experience – an unforgettable moment to finally get behind the wheel” said Roger Penske, Chairman of the Penske Corporation. “Our partnership with Porsche has led to an incredible history together built over six decades. This is a special moment among many in that partnership. It’s been a privilege to be a part of the team and program that led to its creation.”

Following this, a more extensive drive took place at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – home of four Rennsport Reunions and a future location for a Porsche Driving Center in 2026. Friends of Laguna Seca board member Bruce Canepa lapped the legendary track, as did former works driver Patrick Long, who famously also piloted the RS Spyder for Penske Racing between 2006 and 2008.

“It appears intimidating at first, but actually it shrinks around you and is very responsive and agile,” said Patrick on emerging from the car, having driven it on both the track and the road. “It has great steering feel and the visibility is great looking forwards. The ride is pretty compliant, too, so I can see it working well on the road. What a machine – I just wanted to keep going!”

“It’s a fitting conclusion to an exciting project to see Roger drive the car for the first time as it joins his collection, where I know it will be in the best of hands” added Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “The heart and soul of everyone at Porsche is engrained in this car.”

The 963 RSP, which is based on the Porsche 963 racing prototype used in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is a special, one-off car inspired by, and created for, Roger Penske. The car has been changed extensively by the Sonderwunsch program inside and out, with unique bodywork, and a bespoke interior inspired by Porsche 917 chassis number 30. That car famously featured very similar changes when it first took to the road 50 years ago. Like the 917, the 963 RSP wears a custom silver paint finish (in the same Martini Silver paint color as the 917) as well as a bespoke leather and Alcantara interior. Beyond that, the dampers are tuned for street use, ride height and engine control unit to allow for driving on the road, including the use of pump gas. In keeping with the theme, the car was fitted with turn signals, wet weather tires, and even a horn.

The car will be shown at the Porsche Zentrum during Monterey Car Week in California, before joining Penske’s private collection of road and race cars.

