This has been The Trump Administration's Week 30 and ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on America's Bounce-Back. Week 30 has been pretty intense and ends with a doggedly pursued mission of Peace- a meeting between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska. President Trump would like to end the war and save lives and these talks will be a productive effort toward those good goals. President Trump gave President Putin the warm greeting with a B2 Bomber flyover upon his arrival, a high honor.

The article covers President Trump's desire to make Washington DC a decent place again. It was once a place of integrity where people could bring their families and visit the numerous free museums and learn about America. But sadly clime and filth have taken over Washington DC. It was a poor representation of what America really is about. But true to his promises, POTUS is making America Great Again by federalizing Washington and cleaning it up, with the next step being beautification. Washington U.S. Attorney Judge Jeanine Pirro held a press conference promising to be tough on the “young punks” who think they can do anything they want and not face any kind of real punishment, but, she says that is going to change.

ThinkCareBelieve's article shows that this week, President Trump spoke at the Kennedy Center and announced that it will get some much needed TLC to become the crown jewel of our country that it deserves to be. He announced a few of the next Kennedy Center Honors Nominees: Actors Sylvester Stallone, Michael Crawford and the rock band KISS. POTUS said the the Kennedy Center is a beacon and deserves to be loved and cared for. The article also covers how the Smithsonian Museums in Washington DC are going under review to make adjustments to ensure they are teaching our country’s true history and not anything woke or divisive.

The economy surged this week with prices of most things lowering. ThinkCareBelieve's article shows the numbers. Inflation was up just .2% which is better than expectations, while real wages were up 1.3%. And on August 12th of this week, the S&P500 closed above 6400 for the first time in history, a true sign of great things to come. More companies announced major investments in the U.S. this week adding to trillions of dollars of opportunity, improvements and innovation in America’s future. Space is now opening up for America with a plethora of possibilities in the competitive commercial space industry.

The article showcases how the Russiagate Collusion Hoax has cracked wide open with more documents being disclosed and declassified for the American public, every few days. All the details coming to light have shocking implications which led to their referral to AG Pam Bondi who has ordered a Grand Jury Investigation with allegations serious enough for many of our government leaders to be held accountable for their conduct.

ThinkCareBelieve's article has some intriguing developments like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was made Acting IRS Commissioner this week to fill the recently open position. ICE has had an overwhelming response to their open call for 10,000 new ICE agents with over 110,000 applications and counting. ThinkCareBelieve's article on how NGOs helped migrant children go missing is here. This week, President Trump ramped up his war on the Mexican Cartels this week and arrests increased with the U.S. Military deploying air and naval units to the Southern Caribbean Sea to counter threats from Latin American Cartels there.

The article shows how there were great strides in health with cleaner food as Kelloggs signed a legally binding agreement promising to remove all toxic chemical dies from cereals, and there are now new breaks for farmers to help them do what they do best and not be hampered by overregulation and stifled prices when they go to market with the things they produce. It's clear that opportunities abound this week in America’s bounce-back and we are so glad to see so many positive changes that will affect our lives for the better and help our children have a healthier, safer future.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

