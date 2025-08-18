Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.07.2025

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN United Property Fund units was 11.24 euros at the end of July, up 0.6% month-on-month. The fund earned 166 thousand euros in net profit in July and 1.846 million euros in net profit in the first seven months of 2025 (447 thousand euros in the same period last year). If the fund's investment in EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares were recorded on the basis of its book value, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would be 11.33 euros, up 0.8% month-on-month.

In July, the fund earned the largest profit (88 thousand euros) from its investment in the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, whose net asset value increased by 0.7% month-on-month. The growth of the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 was supported the most by EfTEN Kristiine OÜ, the company that owns the Kristiine shopping center, whose equity value increased by 1.2% month-on-month.

In the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ where the fund has 80% ownership, two terraced houses completed in the third development stage were handed over to customers (real right agreements were concluded) within a month, from which the company earned 52 thousand euros in profit. In addition, EfTEN United Property Fund earned 38 thousand euros in interest on the investment.

At the beginning of August, the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ made a distribution of 1.2 million euros to the fund. Of this, 126 thousand euros constituted the accrued interest on the owner loan, and the rest was the repayment of the principal of the owner loan. The fund plans to distribute the received interest, together with the funds received from the EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 to investors at the beginning of the fourth quarter 2025.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/

