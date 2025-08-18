Photomask Market Size to Surpass USD 7.22 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.31% | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photomask Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Photomask Market size was valued at USD 5.15 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 7.22 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.31% during 2025-2032.”

EUV Lithography Advancements Fuel High-Precision Photomask Demand

Growth of photomasks continues to be strong — fueled by the demand from customers of advanced semiconductor nodes and next-generation lithography technologies such as EUV and High-NA EUV. With the move over 2nm and growing need for ultra high fidelity, complex photomasks for diverse markets including AI, 5G, automotive and consumer electronics requiring more compact chips operating at ever decreasing power levels, chipmakers are continuing to push the mask envelope, particularly with high end applications. Unlike the legacy masks, the EUV masks at 13.5nm are reflective masks that contain a much more demanding, complex multi-layer mirror that is based on extreme etch control, defect control, and pattern uniformity. Systems like Applied Materials’ Centura® Tetra™ EUV Advanced Reticle Etch system are opening new frontiers in how effectively reticles can be etched with lowered defects, both of which align with the demands of semiconductors designed for higher yield and performance, thereby heightening competitiveness in the world and collaboration in R&D circuitry.

Get a Sample Report of Photomask Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7841

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Advance Reproductions Corp.

Applied Materials Inc.

HOYA Corporation

Infinite Graphics Incorporated

KLA Corporation

LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Nippon Filcon Co. Ltd.

Photronics Inc.

SK-Electronics Co. Ltd.

Toppan Photomasks Inc.

Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd. (DNP)

Taiwan Mask Corporation (TMC)

Compugraphics International Ltd.

SUSS MicroTec SE

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Carl Zeiss SMT GmbH

Naura Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Newway Photomask

Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Lasertec Corporation

Photomask Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.15 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.31% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product(Reticle, Master and Other Products)

• By Application(Displays, Discrete Components, Optical Devices, MEMS and Other Applications

• By Technology(Optical Lithography, EUV Lithography and X-ray Lithography)

• By End Use(Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecommunications and Healthcare)

Purchase Single User PDF of Photomask Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7841

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product

The Reticle segment accounted for about 52% of the photomask market in 2024, marking an important milestone as it is essential for extreme precision semiconductor lithography. Forecast to achieve a 4.45% CAGR between 2025 and 2032, this growth is driven by the adoption of advanced nodes and the ongoing miniaturization of chips, combined with increasing investments in EUV and DUV lithography, which will facilitate the manufacture of future generations of high-performance devices and reinforce capabilities along the global semiconductor manufacturing value chain.

By Application

The Displays segment accounted for 48% of the total photomask market 2024 through demand for high-resolution OLED, microLED and flexible panels in the consumer electronics, smartphone, and smart TV spaces. Rising precision photomask needs are now being fulfilling for better visual quality, lower power consumption, and compact design in comparison to the previous trend.

The Discrete Components segment is expected to reach the fastest growth rate (CAGR 7.88%, 2025–2032) power devices, RF components, and analog ICs have increasing applications in automotive, industrial and 5G applications.

By Technology

The Optical Lithography segment accounted for approximately 60% of the photomask market in 2024, due to its competitive cost, compatibility with 193nm immersion tools, and suitability for high-volume production above 7nm nodes which is essential for consumer electronics and automotive applications even as EUV takes hold.

The EUV Lithography segment will see the fastest growth (CAGR 8.22%, 2025–2032) as the industry transitions to below 5nm nodes and requires increasingly complex multilayers masks for manufacturing, in addition with increasing acquisition for AI, HPC and 5G applications.

By End Use

The Consumer Electronics segment held approximately 46% of the photomask market during 2024, supported by the demand for smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart home devices, as well as advanced photomasks needed to achieve compact, high-performance, and energy-efficient designs.

Healthcare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (10.93%, 2025–2032) driven by increasing adoption of miniaturized medical devices, biosensors, lab-on-chip systems, and wearable health monitors, combined with improvements in diagnostics and personalized treatment systems.

Asia Pacific Leads Photomask Market, North America Set for Fastest Growth

The photomask market was dominated by Asia Pacific with 44% revenue share in 2024, backed by the region's semiconductor manufacturing hub in Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan, with significant investments in chip fabrication, strong consumer electronics sector, and the presence of major foundries in the region.

North America is expected to grow rapidly (CAGR 5.94%, 2025–2032) due to domestic semiconductor growth, the CHIPS Act, and increased EUV adoption.

With more semiconductor R&D, advanced lithography, and regional chip production initiatives, Europe is solidifying its position. Growth in LATAM and MEA is expected to continue to be consistent with strategic developments in semiconductor players, adopting a stakeholder-centric approach in areas where they choose to pursue regional opportunities: consumer electronics manufacturing, industrial automation and digital infrastructure, although further growth is possible as governments promote local semiconductor growth initiatives and businesses diversify and optimise their supply chains.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Photomask Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7841

Recent News:

In Aug 2025, Tekscend Photomask has installed Europe’s first Mycronic SLX1 laser writer at its Corbeil, France facility, enhancing productivity, diversifying photomask offerings, and strengthening the region’s semiconductor ecosystem in alignment with the EU Chips Act 2.

In Aug 2025, Photronics Installs First U.S. Multi-Beam Mask Writer to Advance Domestic Chipmaking Photronics has deployed its first U.S. merchant multi-beam mask writer in Boise, enabling 3nm/2nm production and aligning with CHIPS Act goals to strengthen domestic semiconductor self-sufficiency.

USPs of Photomask Market Research Report

Miniaturization impact metrics – helps you assess space, weight, and footprint reductions achieved through nuc deployments across various industries.

– helps you assess space, weight, and footprint reductions achieved through nuc deployments across various industries. Performance-to-size efficiency index – helps you evaluate computing performance density, power efficiency, and thermal optimization relative to compact form factor.

– helps you evaluate computing performance density, power efficiency, and thermal optimization relative to compact form factor. User customization trends – helps you understand upgrade behavior, configuration times, and satisfaction levels with noise, heat, and port usage.

– helps you understand upgrade behavior, configuration times, and satisfaction levels with noise, heat, and port usage. Market penetration insights – helps you identify adoption rates in new user segments, regional awareness growth, and conversion trends from laptops to nucs.

– helps you identify adoption rates in new user segments, regional awareness growth, and conversion trends from laptops to nucs. Digital sustainability indicators – helps you track e-waste reduction, component reusability, eco-label adoption, and carbon emission savings.

– helps you track e-waste reduction, component reusability, eco-label adoption, and carbon emission savings. Use case diversification analysis – helps you explore nuc applications in edge computing, education, art, healthcare, and remote deployment scenarios.

– helps you explore nuc applications in edge computing, education, art, healthcare, and remote deployment scenarios. Lifecycle and obsolescence metrics – helps you gauge hardware support duration and long-term viability in dynamic technology markets.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.