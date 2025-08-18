Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
18 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 15 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 454.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 459.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):457.293867

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of  1,430,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,312,387 have voting rights and 3,035,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE457.29386715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
419456.5008:26:23LSE  
211456.5008:26:23LSE  
165457.5009:48:25LSE  
102457.5009:48:25LSE  
34457.5009:48:25LSE  
100457.5009:48:25LSE  
33456.5009:55:26LSE  
16456.5009:55:26LSE  
461457.0010:01:02LSE  
175454.5011:59:50LSE  
2454.5011:59:50LSE  
2456.5012:03:24LSE  
698456.5012:03:24LSE  
189456.5012:04:01LSE  
189456.0012:06:01LSE  
242455.0012:39:02LSE  
29455.0012:39:02LSE  
6455.0012:39:02LSE  
65454.5012:58:46LSE  
16454.5012:58:46LSE  
82454.5013:23:25LSE  
16454.5013:23:25LSE  
27454.5013:23:25LSE  
19454.5013:23:25LSE  
119458.5013:53:00LSE  
586458.5013:53:00LSE  
189458.0013:58:24LSE  
379457.5014:00:30LSE  
47456.0014:26:57LSE  
16456.0014:26:57LSE  
39456.0014:26:57LSE  
16457.0014:48:01LSE  
83457.0014:48:05LSE  
35457.0014:48:05LSE  
16457.0014:48:05LSE  
188457.0015:04:49LSE  
91457.0015:04:49LSE  
188457.5015:05:08LSE  
225457.0015:05:08LSE  
188458.5015:05:29LSE  
188459.0015:05:53LSE  
188459.5015:07:44LSE  
16458.5015:15:15LSE  
16458.5015:15:15LSE  
156458.5015:15:15LSE  
34458.5015:15:54LSE  
154458.5015:15:54LSE  
159457.5015:21:40LSE  
501457.5015:21:40LSE  
59457.0015:21:40LSE  
166457.0015:21:40LSE  
225457.0015:31:44LSE  
225457.0015:31:44LSE  
149457.5015:32:10LSE  
119457.5015:33:19LSE  
225457.5015:41:02LSE  
240457.5015:41:02LSE  
47457.5015:45:12LSE  
93457.5015:45:12LSE  
85457.5015:45:12LSE  
44457.0015:58:36LSE  
181457.0015:58:36LSE  
225457.0015:58:36LSE  
225457.0015:58:37LSE  
78457.0015:58:38LSE  
26457.0015:58:38LSE  
48457.5015:59:46LSE  
106457.5015:59:46LSE  
114457.5015:59:46LSE  
70457.5015:59:47LSE  
155457.5015:59:47LSE  
23457.0015:59:47LSE  
29457.0015:59:47LSE  
8457.0015:59:47LSE  
2457.0015:59:47LSE  
6457.0015:59:47LSE  
51457.5016:13:37LSE  
174457.5016:13:37LSE  
54457.5016:13:37LSE  
18457.5016:13:37LSE  
57457.5016:14:16LSE  
188457.5016:14:16LSE  
96457.5016:14:16LSE  
129457.5016:14:16LSE  
96457.5016:14:17LSE  
48457.5016:14:17LSE  
16457.5016:14:17LSE  
225457.5016:14:55LSE  
574457.5016:14:55LSE  
225457.5016:14:56LSE  
60457.5016:14:56LSE  
20457.5016:14:56LSE  
145457.5016:14:56LSE  
163457.5016:14:56LSE  
62457.5016:14:56LSE  
103457.5016:14:57LSE  
122457.5016:14:57LSE  
39457.5016:14:57LSE  
13457.5016:14:57LSE  
3457.5016:14:57LSE  
170457.5016:15:12LSE  
340457.5016:15:12LSE  
192457.5016:15:13LSE  
33457.5016:15:13LSE  
191457.5016:15:13LSE  
85457.5016:15:13LSE  
34457.5016:15:13LSE  
225457.5016:15:18LSE  
225457.5016:15:18LSE  
225457.5016:15:18LSE  
58457.5016:15:18LSE  
46457.5016:15:18LSE  
191457.5016:15:33LSE  
112458.0016:16:46LSE  
65458.0016:16:46LSE  
35458.0016:16:46LSE  
4458.0016:16:46LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


