Nanterre, August 11th, 2025
Disclosure of transactions in on shares
from August 04th to August 08th,2025
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 04th to August 08th,2025:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
|Issuer’s name
|Date of transaction
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
|Market (MIC code)
|VINCI
|2025-08-04
|FR0000125486
|28 142
|120,080696
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2025-08-04
|FR0000125486
|15 328
|120,081511
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2025-08-04
|FR0000125486
|11 692
|120,032351
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2025-08-04
|FR0000125486
|10 838
|120,144925
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2025-08-05
|FR0000125486
|27 966
|120,778608
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2025-08-05
|FR0000125486
|17 788
|120,689597
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2025-08-05
|FR0000125486
|10 693
|120,896250
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2025-08-05
|FR0000125486
|6 553
|120,719380
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2025-08-06
|FR0000125486
|21 504
|121,611858
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2025-08-06
|FR0000125486
|11 482
|121,619252
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2025-08-06
|FR0000125486
|10 757
|121,759868
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2025-08-06
|FR0000125486
|9 757
|121,583284
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2025-08-07
|FR0000125486
|18 772
|122,724515
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2025-08-07
|FR0000125486
|12 318
|122,823137
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2025-08-07
|FR0000125486
|10 593
|123,060243
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2025-08-07
|FR0000125486
|8 517
|122,715992
|TQEX
|VINCI
|2025-08-08
|FR0000125486
|24 254
|123,110730
|XPAR
|VINCI
|2025-08-08
|FR0000125486
|9 589
|123,168198
|CEUX
|VINCI
|2025-08-08
|FR0000125486
|8 498
|123,164856
|AQEU
|VINCI
|2025-08-08
|FR0000125486
|5 659
|123,123918
|TQEX
|TOTAL
|280 700
|121,5437
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:
https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm
______________________
Attachment