Nanterre, August 11th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 04th to August 08th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 04th to August 08th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-08-04 FR0000125486 28 142 120,080696 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-04 FR0000125486 15 328 120,081511 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-04 FR0000125486 11 692 120,032351 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-04 FR0000125486 10 838 120,144925 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-05 FR0000125486 27 966 120,778608 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-05 FR0000125486 17 788 120,689597 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-05 FR0000125486 10 693 120,896250 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-05 FR0000125486 6 553 120,719380 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-06 FR0000125486 21 504 121,611858 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-06 FR0000125486 11 482 121,619252 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-06 FR0000125486 10 757 121,759868 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-06 FR0000125486 9 757 121,583284 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-07 FR0000125486 18 772 122,724515 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-07 FR0000125486 12 318 122,823137 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-07 FR0000125486 10 593 123,060243 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-07 FR0000125486 8 517 122,715992 TQEX VINCI 2025-08-08 FR0000125486 24 254 123,110730 XPAR VINCI 2025-08-08 FR0000125486 9 589 123,168198 CEUX VINCI 2025-08-08 FR0000125486 8 498 123,164856 AQEU VINCI 2025-08-08 FR0000125486 5 659 123,123918 TQEX TOTAL 280 700 121,5437

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment