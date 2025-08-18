Disclosure of transactions in on shares from August 04th to August 08th,2025

Nanterre, August 11th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from August 04th to August 08th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 04th to August 08th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-08-04FR000012548628 142120,080696XPAR
VINCI2025-08-04FR000012548615 328120,081511CEUX
VINCI2025-08-04FR000012548611 692120,032351TQEX
VINCI2025-08-04FR000012548610 838120,144925AQEU
VINCI2025-08-05FR000012548627 966120,778608XPAR
VINCI2025-08-05FR000012548617 788120,689597CEUX
VINCI2025-08-05FR000012548610 693120,896250AQEU
VINCI2025-08-05FR00001254866 553120,719380TQEX
VINCI2025-08-06FR000012548621 504121,611858XPAR
VINCI2025-08-06FR000012548611 482121,619252CEUX
VINCI2025-08-06FR000012548610 757121,759868AQEU
VINCI2025-08-06FR00001254869 757121,583284TQEX
VINCI2025-08-07FR000012548618 772122,724515XPAR
VINCI2025-08-07FR000012548612 318122,823137CEUX
VINCI2025-08-07FR000012548610 593123,060243AQEU
VINCI2025-08-07FR00001254868 517122,715992TQEX
VINCI2025-08-08FR000012548624 254123,110730XPAR
VINCI2025-08-08FR00001254869 589123,168198CEUX
VINCI2025-08-08FR00001254868 498123,164856AQEU
VINCI2025-08-08FR00001254865 659123,123918TQEX
      
  TOTAL280 700121,5437 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

