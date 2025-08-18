Pressure Control Equipment Market To Reach USD 10.72 Billion By 2032, Owing To Accelerating Digitalization, IIot-Driven Efficiency, And Sustainable Automation | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pressure Control Equipment Market size was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.05% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. The Pressure Control Equipment Market is being propelled by a confluence of smart operational needs, sustainability mandates, and advanced automation trends.

The U.S. pressure control equipment market was valued at USD 2.30 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.35 billion by 2032, growing at a 4.80 % CAGR. High oil & gas activities shale exploration, and rising deployment of advanced pressure control technologies, specifically digitalization, IIoT-enabled connectivity, enhanced energy-efficient designs, modular automation, and remote monitoring innovation, all work to drive market growth.





Download PDF Sample of Pressure Control Equipment Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8215

Key Players:

SLB

Weatherford

NOV Inc

Baker Hughes

The Weir Group PLC

Hunting

Emerson Electric Co

Flowserve Corporation

The IKM Group

Control Flow Inc.

Pressure Control Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.23 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.72 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.05% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Pressure Range (Above 10,000 PSI, Below 10,000 PSI)

• By Component (Control Head, Valves, Wellhead Flange, Flow Tee, Adapter Flange, Quick Unions)

• By Application (Onshore, Offshore)

If You Need Any Customization on Pressure Control Equipment Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8215

Pressure Control Equipment Market 2024 sees high-pressure systems, valves, and onshore operations leading, with rapid growth in lower-pressure, control head, and offshore segments

By Pressure Range

The above 10,000 PSI segment dominated the Pressure Control Equipment Market in 2024, capturing 42% of the market share. This increased presence can be attributed to the rising number of high-pressure drilling activities in deepwater and ultra-deepwater fields due to extreme wellbore conditions require reliable and rugged equipment. Imperative that these high-pressure systems safe, maintain well integrity and prevent blowouts in demanding drilling environments.

The below 10,000 PSI segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the Pressure Control Equipment Market. The upturn is driven by lower to medium depth well drilling and some shallow water and deeper penetration, especially shale gas and conventional oil in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Here, we need cost-effective, medium-pressure equipment deployed to make sure the functionality runs without any problems at the same time as levelling out the costs.

By Component

Valves emerged as the dominant component in the Pressure Control Equipment Market in 2024, holding 48% market share. They are a vital component of any drilling and production systems due to their key function in controlling the wellbore pressure, protecting the integrity, and preventing uncontrolled releases. The rising complexity of the drill and higher strict regulations regarding safety attached to it have led to a surge in demand for high-functioning valves capable of withstanding extremely high conditions.

The Control Head segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the Pressure Control Equipment Market. A surge in demand for digital upgrades, as well as modular control systems used in drilling operations, propels this growth. Control heads are essential for circulation and pressure control of the drilling fluid to keep the operation safe

By Application

Onshore operations dominated the Pressure Control Equipment Market in 2024, accounting for approximately 58% of the market share. Such dominance is due to the large amount of drilling activity that is present in land-based oil and gas fields, mainly found in North America, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. Onshore, you have much lower operational costs and much easier to deploy equipment than in an offshore project.

The offshore segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing in the Pressure Control Equipment Market due to the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater drilling projects. Factors such as increasing global energy demand, depletion of onshore reserves, and advancements in subsea technologies are boosting offshore exploration.

North America leads the Pressure Control Equipment Market, with Asia-Pacific rising fastest on the back of rapid industrialization and tech adoption.Top of Form

North America holds the dominant position in the global Pressure Control Equipment Market, with a substantial 43.00 % share. This market-leading position is rooted in strong infrastructure, comprehensive regulatory frameworks, and high technology penetration, digitalization, IIoT platforms, and predictive diagnostics. A sizeable share of demand is still created by the oil & gas sector, including especially shale, shale, and deepwater drilling, and supported the useful resource type excessive-functionality pressure management systems in the pressure manipulate products marketplace.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Pressure Control Equipment Market, fueled by rapid urbanization, unstoppable industrialization, and surging infrastructure and energy exploration projects. China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are rapidly pouring money into petrochemical plants and pipelines, and renewable energy facilities. Such a large span of infrastructure development brings about the need for modern pressure control solutions, which incorporate smart monitoring, sustainable materials, and modular designs.

Buy Full Research Report on Pressure Control Equipment Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8215

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.