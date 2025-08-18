|Company announcement no. 38 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 33
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|10,276,053
|238.7091
|2,452,987,216
|11 August 2025
|20,000
|265.7788
|5,315,576
|12 August 2025
|50,000
|268.6813
|13,434,065
|13 August 2025
|49,946
|271.6575
|13,568,205
|14 August 2025
|43,666
|273.7214
|11,952,319
|15 August 2025
|49,753
|273.5017
|13,607,530
|Total accumulated over week 33
|213,365
|271.2614
|57,877,695
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|10,489,418
|239.3712
|2,510,864,911
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.256% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations
