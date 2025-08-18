Brandon Hall Group Opens Registration for 2026 HCM Excellence Conference: Skills-Forward Leadership

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, a leading research and advisory firm focused on human capital management (HCM), today announced that registration is now open for the 2026 HCM Excellence Conference. The event, themed "Skills-Forward Leadership: Building Tomorrow's Workforce Today," will take place February 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach.

The conference will bring together senior executives, HR leaders, learning and development professionals, and talent management experts to explore how AI and data analytics are transforming workforce development. Attendees will gain practical insights into skills-based talent strategies, responsible AI implementation, and creating inclusive learning environments that drive business results.

Conference Highlights Include:

The four-day event will feature keynote sessions and breakout discussions on critical industry topics, including:

HR Outlook 2026: Turning Workforce Challenges into a Competitive Edge - Exclusive Brandon Hall Group research on transforming talent shortages, budget constraints, and hybrid work management into competitive advantages

- Exclusive Brandon Hall Group research on transforming talent shortages, budget constraints, and hybrid work management into competitive advantages The Skills Revolution: Leading Through Transformation - Executive insights into skills-based learning and talent management strategies

- Executive insights into skills-based learning and talent management strategies Leveraging AI to Transform Learning and Talent Development - Practical AI applications and implementation strategies from award-winning organizations

- Practical AI applications and implementation strategies from award-winning organizations Building Tomorrow's Leaders Today - Leadership development roadmaps for navigating complexity and driving innovation in the age of AI

- Leadership development roadmaps for navigating complexity and driving innovation in the age of AI Responsible AI in Learning and Talent Management - Ethical frameworks for AI implementation, bias prevention, and privacy protection

- Ethical frameworks for AI implementation, bias prevention, and privacy protection Employee Experience Excellence: Retention Strategies That Work - Evidence-based approaches to creating exceptional employee experiences

- Evidence-based approaches to creating exceptional employee experiences Change Management Mastery: Leading Technological and Strategic Transitions - Proven strategies for guiding teams through AI-driven transformations

- Proven strategies for guiding teams through AI-driven transformations Peer Learning Networks: Collaborative Problem-Solving - Facilitated roundtable discussions on skills-based strategies, leadership development, and AI implementation

"What sets our conference apart is the caliber of attendees and the depth of conversations that take place," said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group. "We attract senior-level practitioners who are actively solving real-world challenges in their organizations. The peer-to-peer learning that happens in our sessions and networking areas is unmatched – these are the decision-makers who are shaping the future of work, and they come ready to share insights and learn from each other."

The conference will feature executive panels from award-winning organizations, strategic insights from Brandon Hall Group research, and peer learning networks designed for collaborative problem-solving. Key topics include AI's transformative impact on learning and development, leadership development in the age of technological disruption, and optimizing operations for digital transformation.

A highlight of the conference is the prestigious Awards Gala, celebrating excellence across more than 20 countries in areas including learning, talent management, leadership development, HR, AI, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Our Awards Gala isn't just a celebration – it's a showcase of the world's most innovative HR practices," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group. "The award winners who speak at our conference represent the absolute best in the industry. They share real strategies that have delivered measurable results, giving attendees access to proven methodologies they can implement immediately. These aren't theoretical presentations – they're battle-tested solutions from organizations that have achieved excellence."

For more information and to register, visit https://excellenceconference.brandonhall.com/ .

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is a leading research and advisory firm that has been driving human capital management excellence for over three decades. We serve as the catalyst behind transformative workplace innovations, having elevated over 10 million careers globally through our research, advisory services, industry-leading HCM Excellence Awards®, and premier conference events.

Known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management," our prestigious awards program recognizes innovative and effective practices across Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Human Resources, and Technology. With over 150 categories and a rigorous evaluation process led by veteran industry experts, the awards attract entrants from Fortune 500 corporations to emerging organizations worldwide.

Our annual HCM Excellence Conference brings together senior HR leaders, learning and development professionals, and talent management experts for unparalleled networking, learning, and recognition. Through the Brandon Hall Group Institute™, cutting-edge research, and immersive learning experiences, we create platforms where HR trailblazers and industry visionaries shape the future of work.

Our mission is to empower excellence in organizations around the world while advancing the HCM profession as a whole. At Brandon Hall Group™, we don't just anticipate the future of work – we help create it.