Joia M. Johnson named to Brown & Brown, Inc. board of directors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (the “Company”) announces the addition of Joia M. Johnson, retired chief legal officer, chief administrative officer, general counsel and corporate secretary of Hanesbrands Inc. (“Hanes”), to Brown & Brown’s board of directors.

H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Brown & Brown’s lead independent director and chair of the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of Brown & Brown’s board of directors, said, “Joia brings not only a remarkable breadth and depth of experience, but also a keen ability to navigate complexity with the wisdom earned through years of leadership. As a well-rounded leader—with service on several publicly traded boards—she excels at confidently balancing strategic vision with practical execution.”

J. Powell Brown, the Company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board, commented, “As a dynamic and growing Forever Company, we remain focused on driving long-term value for our shareholders. We believe Joia’s extensive and unique experience across multiple industries will bring meaningful impact to our talented board and help guide Brown & Brown through the next phase of our growth journey. We are thrilled to welcome her to our team.”

Johnson retired from Hanes, a publicly traded marketer of innerwear and activewear apparel, in 2021. She most recently served as Hanes’ chief administrative officer from 2016 to 2021 and its chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary from 2007 to 2021. Prior to Hanes, she served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of RARE Hospitality International, Inc., a publicly traded restaurant franchise owner and operator, from 2001 until 2007.

During her career, Johnson has served on numerous public and private boards of directors. She currently sits on the board of directors of Global Payments Inc., where she is a member of the Compensation Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee, and Sylvamo Corporation, where she is a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Management Development and Compensation Committee. Additionally, she serves on the boards of directors of Regions Financial Corp., and its subsidiary, Regions Bank, where she is a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation and Human Resources Committee, which she chairs. Johnson previously was a member of the board of directors of Crawford & Company, a publicly traded insurance claims management and solutions company.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

