Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market Size to Surpass USD 6.22 Billion by 2032, at 18.36% CAGR | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market size was valued at USD 1.62 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.22 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.36% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

Powering the Future: AI-Driven Growth in Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling

Growing AI and HPC workloads, high-density servers, and the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable data centers with eco-friendly solutions are rapidly expanding the Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling market. This provides much more effective thermal management, it can achieve up to 50% less energy usage and can reduce PUE down from ~1.5 to 1.04–1.10 as opposed to air-cooling. Green IT initiatives, stringent environmental regulations, and the development of corrosion-resistant/leak-proof components accelerate adoption. AI-powered integrated cooling control enables real-time optimization, while increasing electricity price and hyperscale data center demand are pushing enterprises for scalable, reliable, and high-performance liquid cooling solution worldwide.

Get a Sample Report of Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7890

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

LiquidStack

Submer

ZutaCore

CoolIT Systems

Asetek

Supermicro

Lenovo

Dell

HPE

Fujitsu

IBM

Vertiv

Rittal

Schneider Electric

GRC

Iceotope

TAKADA

ExaScaler

Noctua Industrial Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.62 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 6.22 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.36% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (Cold Plates, Coolant Distribution Units, Heat Exchangers, Pumps and Others)

• By Application (Data Centers, High-Performance Computing, Telecommunications and Others)

• By Cooling Type (Single-Phase and Two-Phase)

• By End-User (IT and Telecommunications, BFSI, Healthcare, Government and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7890

Key Industry Segmentation

By Component

Cold plates held the biggest share of the Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling in 2024 with a share of 40.6% and its thermal exchange advantage inducing demand for AI, HPC and data centers workloads Utilities With a compact and scalable design, it can fit into every modern server for hyperscale and enterprise deployments.

Coolant distribution units (CDUs) are estimated to record maximum CAGR throughout the forecast period, as they allow centralized, modular fluid management. The ability to control temperature, flow and pressure in real-time improves safety and enables quick adaptation to the ever-changing cooling requirements present in dense computing environments.

By Application

Due to the high cooling efficiency requirement in hyperscale and colocation facilities, data centers accounted for a 46.5% share of the Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling market in 2024. Air cooling becomes inadequate as server density and power use increases, as cooling liquid is only way to reduce PUE and enhance sustainability.

The HPC segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period 2024 - 2032, owing to large workloads involved in AI, scientific research, and genomics that require the best possible thermal efficiency, reliability, and performance at sustained high processing speeds.

By Cooling Type

Single-phase cooling accounted for 70.3% of the Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling market in 2024 due to its low cost, easy deployment, compatibility with existing infrastructure, and established reliability in hyperscale and enterprise data centers. This technique maintains the fluid in one phase, thereby making it easier to maintain and integrate.

The fastest growth will be seen between 2025–2032 and will consist of two-phase cooling, which provides a higher level of thermal performance by leveraging a phase change to effectively mitigate higher heat loads with much less fluid flow making it ideal for AI, HPC, and advanced computing platforms.

Global Surge in Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling: From North American Leadership to Asia Pacific’s Rapid Ascent

North America occupied a highest share of 37.3% in 2024 in Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling market, North America was the market leader for Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling owing to first movers in Hyperscale and AI driven infrastructure in the region, carbon regulation and federal support for sustainable data center operations. Hyperscale Hubs, AI Labs, and Giants fuel the U.S. dominance.

Asia Pacific will achieve the fastest growth (19.25% CAGR) from 2025-2032 due to rapid AI-powered data center expansion, edge infrastructure growth, and, strong government digitalization and efficiency mandates, with China leading in regional adoption. Europe drives the market with high environmental regulations and green IT, whereas Latin America and Middle East & Africa emerge as growth oases due to the increasing investment on digital infrastructure along with need for energy efficiency.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Direct to Chip Liquid Cooling Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7890

Recent News:

In April 2025, Intel has unveiled an ultra-thin, package-level liquid cooling solution capable of dissipating up to 1,000 watts directly from next-gen CPUs, boosting thermal performance by 15–20% over traditional methods. By integrating precision microchannel water blocks at the chip package, it targets the soaring heat demands of AI, HPC, and future high-power processors.

In Jul 2025, Equinix and AWS are embracing liquid cooling to meet the intense thermal demands of AI, with Equinix set to deploy Accelsius’s two-phase direct-to-chip NeuCool IR80 system at its Ashburn, VA facility in Q3 2025. The solution, part of the ARPA-E COOLERCHIPS program, uses slightly warmer water to cut compressor energy use while maintaining chip performance.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Metrics – shows PUE improvements, water/energy consumption reduction, and carbon emission savings from system-level cooling upgrades.

Thermal Performance Benchmarks – highlights TDP efficiency ranges supported across system types and rack density (kW/rack) gains enabled by direct-to-chip cooling.

Coolant & System Architecture Distribution – details flow rate, coolant type share (water, dielectric, glycol), and single-loop vs. dual-loop adoption trends.

Reliability & Lifecycle Metrics – covers average system lifespan and MTBF data for direct-to-chip cooling deployments.

Barriers & Investment Intent Index – tracks CapEx/OpEx concerns, decision-maker transition timelines, and adoption readiness in 1–3 years.

Data Center Segment Adoption Rate – measures adoption levels in hyperscale, enterprise, and colocation facilities versus air-cooled systems.

Hpc & Ai Adoption Growth Tracker – presents YoY adoption growth rates in high-performance computing environments driven by AI workloads.

Market Awareness & Preference Index – reflects survey-based insights from facility and IT leaders on liquid cooling awareness and preference levels.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.