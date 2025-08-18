IBN Announces Latest Episode of The GotStocks Podcast featuring Matthew McGahan, CEO of SEGG Media Corp.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The GotStocks Podcast shines a spotlight on the small-cap sector through in-depth interviews with executives leading promising companies poised for significant growth. The latest episode features Matthew McGahan, President and CEO of SEGG Media Corp. (NASDAQ: SEGG), a leading technology company transforming the global intersection of sports, entertainment, and gaming.

To begin the interview, McGahan recounted the company’s transformation since his arrival, highlighting a turnaround that repositioned Lottery.com within a broader, forward-facing strategy.

“When I got involved in the company back in October 2022, it was Lottery.com… It had been through a turbulent time… My story has really been one of turning the company around and dealing with the issues that we inherited. Today, we may well be under a new guise of SEGG Media, but we believe that it is a formidable brand… Lottery.com is now where it should be, as part of a tech-driven gaming company under the SEGG Media umbrella, alongside Sports.com and Concerts.com. What we’ve achieved in the past two and a half years has given us a solid foundation to take the company forward.”

He went on to describe SEGG Media’s execution strategy, emphasizing the company’s acquisition pipeline and how each move is designed to expand the value of its core brands.

“I’ve talked about this aggressive buy-and-build strategy… These brands, Sports.com, Lottery.com, and Concerts.com, are something really special, and you’ve got to do those justice… by identifying businesses that fit within each of those verticals. Honestly, I think we’ve done that. I think the next two years of acquiring these businesses that we’ve added into the pipeline will be incredibly exciting.”

McGahan closed by expressing confidence in the company’s long-term vision and its readiness to move from recovery to high-impact execution.

“This is no longer a turnaround. This is now execution of what I think is a beautifully built vision… We’re in this for the long haul. The next six months are key for SEGG. There are some really exciting acquisitions and announcements that I think will connect the dots.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Matthew McGahan, President and CEO of SEGG Media, as they explore how the company is redefining digital fan engagement across global markets.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.gotstocks.net

The latest installment of The GotStocks Podcast continues to reinforce IBN's commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SEGGMediaCorp.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

