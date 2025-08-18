Allredi Opens New Warehouse in Sulphur, LA

SULPHUR, La., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allredi, a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors, announced today that it has opened a new location in Sulphur, Louisiana.

The new warehouse, located at 3701 Highway 1256, is led by Josh Roberts, a Sulphur-area native with more than 20 years of industrial experience. He will be working alongside Area Sales Manager Hunter Thornton, who has 12 years of industrial experience. Allredi primarily serves the industrial, infrastructure, and downstream energy sectors, and the Sulphur location is expected to benefit from having blasting and painting supplies in the under-represented Sulphur market.

“We believe no other Sulphur distributor has the breadth and depth of Allredi’s full line of blasting and paint coating equipment, which we anticipate will be a game changer for the local industrial community,” said Mr. Roberts. “Having worked and lived near Sulphur my entire life, I’m proud to join the Allredi team to support the continued growth of the city’s industrial sector.”



While it’s now open for business, the Sulphur warehouse will host an open house in mid to late September.

“Allredi is excited to have a local presence in Sulphur to better serve its vibrant industrial community,” said Allredi CEO Kevin Bourbonnais. “Local contractors and operators will now be able to get blasting, painting and other critical supplies and equipment all in one place, without leaving Sulphur. Allredi now has five locations across South Louisiana, and we will look to further expand our footprint nationwide to help our customers work more efficiently.”

Allredi is backed by Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, and Ridgemont Equity Partners, a middle market private equity firm based in Charlotte, NC.

About Allredi

Allredi is a North American distributor of surface preparation, abrasives, and safety products to industrial contractors primarily in the industrial, infrastructure, and downstream energy sectors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Pasadena, TX with 24 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Please visit www.allredi-us.com for additional information.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, https://capstreet.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market private equity firm that has provided buyout and growth capital to industry-leading companies in the business services, industrials, and healthcare sectors for three decades. The principals of Ridgemont have refined a proven, industry-focused model designed to build distinctive middle market companies. www.ridgemontep.com

