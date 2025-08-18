Verusen Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year, Ranked #178 in Software Category

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the industry leader driving AI-native solutions for MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) supply chain and inventory optimization, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies List , for the second consecutive year, ranked #178 in the software category.

The recognition caps a year of significant achievements for the company, which was also honored with the ‘ Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces 2025 ’ award from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2025 Pacesetter Awards as one of Atlanta's fastest-growing privately-held companies.

Delivering Measurable AI Impact

Verusen's AI-powered platform helps enterprise procurement, sourcing, and operations teams optimize MRO and spare parts management, delivering 20% working capital reduction and 2.8% asset uptime improvement within months. By leveraging AI Agents, large language models, and machine learning, Verusen transforms unstructured data into actionable insights that reduce costs, mitigate risk, and improve operational efficiency.

The company recently launched its groundbreaking Explainability AI Agent , a first-of-its-kind capability that provides enterprise teams with full transparency and control across MRO supply chain decisions. This innovation, combined with expanded enterprise partnerships and client growth, helped Verusen earn a Top Supply Chain Projects industry award for the fifth consecutive year—this time for driving $34 million in savings for a global Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the second consecutive year, with this year's ranking of #178 in the software category, validates the transformative impact our AI-native platform is having on enterprise MRO operations," said Scott Matthews , CEO of Verusen. "This recognition, along with our workplace culture awards, reflects both our technology leadership and the exceptional team driving our growth. We continue to focus on expanding our AI capabilities and delivering even greater value to global enterprises seeking supply chain resilience and efficiency."

Growth Momentum Continues

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of America's most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses. For Verusen, making the list for the second consecutive year demonstrates sustained growth in the competitive AI and supply chain technology sector, with this year's #178 software category ranking highlighting the company's specialized focus on MRO optimization.

The Metro Atlanta Top Workplaces recognition, based on confidential employee feedback measuring 15 critical culture drivers including alignment, execution, and connection, underscores Verusen's commitment to building a world-class team alongside its technology innovation.

"These awards reflect our continuing momentum in a rapidly evolving industry," said Addy Robinson , VP, Head of People Operations at Verusen. "The recognition from both the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Atlanta Business Chronicle validates how our customers, employees, and stakeholders view Verusen's growth trajectory and market position and underscores the fact that we are building something special here.”

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading AI MRO supply chain optimization SaaS provider focused on helping global, asset-intensive enterprises streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen uses advanced data science and artificial intelligence capabilities to harmonize disparate MRO data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with true visibility for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list and one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on X/Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

