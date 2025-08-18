Johns Hopkins Health System selects Talkdesk for contact center enhancement

PALO ALTO, Calif., and BALTIMORE, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk, Inc. today announced that Johns Hopkins Health System has selected the Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud™ to modernize its contact center operations as part of a broader technology initiative. The implementation will leverage the Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform to streamline interactions, enhance service delivery, and support multi-channel patient communications.

“Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud is purpose-built for healthcare and designed to help organizations improve operational efficiency and service quality,” said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk.

The Talkdesk Healthcare Experience Cloud will provide Johns Hopkins Health System with artificial intelligence (AI)-powered self-service , intelligent routing , and omnichannel engagement capabilities. The platform will securely integrate with and embed agent tools within Epic, the organization’s electronic health record (EHR) system. Talkdesk participates in Epic’s Workshop co-development program, enabling close alignment between contact center workflows and electronic health record functionality.

