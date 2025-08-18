Cointelegraph Publishes Report on TRON’s Role in the Global Stablecoin Economy





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cointelegraph has released a new research report analyzing TRON’s emergence as a global settlement layer for stablecoins, particularly USDT. The report highlights TRON’s expanding user base, ecosystem integrations, and sustained transaction growth, factors that have positioned the blockchain as a leading infrastructure layer for stablecoin activity.

As of mid-2025, TRON hosts over 51% of the total USDT supply and processes more than 65 million USDT payments per month. The report also tracks the network’s technical milestones, including the rollout of USDD 2.0 and gasless USDT transfers, alongside increasing institutional interest and global adoption.

This publication comes at a time when stablecoins are rapidly evolving from niche crypto assets to globally used financial instruments. As regulators, fintech companies, and emerging markets explore new ways to integrate blockchain-based value transfer into everyday use, the infrastructure that supports these transactions becomes critically important, but often goes unexamined.

Cointelegraph believes it’s not enough to report the headlines. Their research division was established to investigate the deeper trends shaping the future of digital finance through data, field analysis, and objective reporting. This study on TRON fits within that mission: identifying not just what is happening in the market, but why, where, and what it means for those building and regulating tomorrow’s financial rails.

The full report is available now via Cointelegraph Research and is especially relevant for decision-makers in fintech, policy, payments, and digital infrastructure.

About Cointelegraph

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is the leading independent publication covering blockchain technology, crypto assets, and emerging fintech trends. Its global team of journalists, researchers, and analysts provides in-depth news, market analysis, and research reports trusted by millions of readers worldwide. Cointelegraph Research offers data-driven insights into the crypto economy through comprehensive industry reports and institutional-grade analysis.

About TRON

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $82 billion. As of August 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 324 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

