Share buy-back program completed

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, as announced in company announcement no. 3/2025. The program has now been successfully completed.
The program was carried out in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The share buy-back program was carried out from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025, with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|457,806
|533.65
|244,308,655
|August 11, 2025
|2,300
|482.39
|1,109,499
|August 12, 2025
|2,300
|480.32
|1.104.,738
|August 13, 2025
|2,400
|477.51
|1,146,036
|August 14, 2025
|2,500
|473.22
|1,183,039
|August 15, 2025
|2,414
|475.46
|1,147,767
|Total accumulated under the program
|469,720
|532.23
|249,999,734
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 603,042 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
