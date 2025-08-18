Share buy-back program completed

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, as announced in company announcement no. 3/2025. The program has now been successfully completed.

The program was carried out in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The share buy-back program was carried out from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025, with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 250m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 457,806 533.65 244,308,655 August 11, 2025 2,300 482.39 1,109,499 August 12, 2025 2,300 480.32 1.104.,738 August 13, 2025 2,400 477.51 1,146,036 August 14, 2025 2,500 473.22 1,183,039 August 15, 2025 2,414 475.46 1,147,767 Total accumulated under the program 469,720 532.23 249,999,734





With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 603,042 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

