Share buy-back program completed

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, as announced in company announcement no. 3/2025. The program has now been successfully completed.

The program was carried out in accordance with Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The share buy-back program was carried out from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025, with a maximum transaction value of the share buy-backs of DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement457,806533.65244,308,655
August 11, 20252,300482.391,109,499
August 12, 20252,300480.321.104.,738
August 13, 20252,400477.511,146,036
August 14, 20252,500473.221,183,039
August 15, 20252,414475.461,147,767
Total accumulated under the program469,720532.23249,999,734


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 603,042 shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

