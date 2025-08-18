Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation , which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

Foundation for Hearing and Speech Resources (FHSR), a nonprofit rooted in Chicago, is transforming how children with hearing loss experience the world. They are creating opportunities where communication flourishes, learning is supported, and every child is empowered to thrive. Through free, high-impact programs that span education, healthcare, and the arts, FHSR ensures that children with hearing loss can fully participate in school, family life, and their communities.

For over 65 years, FHSR has been a trusted partner to families, educators, and clinicians across the Midwest. The organization serves hundreds of children annually, with a focus on those who might otherwise lack access to essential services. By prioritizing early intervention, inclusive education, and creative expression, FHSR helps bridge the gap between diagnosis and lifelong success.

At the heart of FHSR’s work is a commitment to equity and inclusion. Many of the children served come from under-resourced communities, where access to hearing healthcare and specialized educational support can be limited. FHSR steps in with a range of innovative initiatives designed to nurture communication skills, build confidence, and spark joy, ensuring that every child can connect, learn, and thrive.

“We listen deeply—to parents, professionals, and most importantly, to the children themselves. We ask: What do they need? What are they noticing? What would truly support them? That’s how we shape our programs—by responding to the real, lived experiences of the community we serve,” says Kate Spelman, Director of Development.

FHSR’s impact goes far beyond clinical care. Children in their programs gain not only stronger language and listening skills, but also a sense of belonging and the tools to advocate for themselves. Whether through music, mentorship, or classroom support, FHSR helps young people with hearing loss build the foundation for a bright, connected future.

By investing in children’s potential and removing barriers to communication, FHSR is shaping a world where hearing loss is not a limitation—but a difference that’s understood, supported, and celebrated.

“We’re proud to support FHSR’s efforts to ensure all children with hearing loss have access to the support they need to succeed,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

