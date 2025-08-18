Concurrent Technologies Corporation Named to U.S. Veterans Magazine’s 2025 Top Veteran-Friendly Employers List

Johnstown, PA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is honored to be included in U.S. Veterans Magazine’s Top Veteran-Friendly Employers list for 2025. This is the fifth year that CTC has made the list: U.S. Veterans Magazine | Veteran-Friendly Lists

CTC's inclusion in this list highlights the company's strong commitment to hiring and supporting veterans. This recognition is based on independent evaluations by U.S. Veterans Magazine and DiversityComm and reflects CTC’s steadfast commitment to hiring, supporting, and advancing veterans—creating a workplace where their unique skills, leadership, and dedication are recognized as vital to innovation, mission success, and long-term organizational growth.

“We are honored to be recognized by U.S. Veterans Magazine as a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “This recognition is especially meaningful to us because our mission, which is closely tied to the military, is deeply personal. Many of our employees are veterans or actively serving in the National Guard and Reserves, and they bring invaluable expertise, discipline, and a strong sense of duty to our work. Their contributions enhance our ability to develop innovative solutions that ultimately benefit our nation’s warfighters and strengthen national security.”

In addition to the Top Veteran-Friendly Employers recognition, CTC has been named a Military Times Best for Vets Employer 13 times and has earned numerous awards from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense organization established to promote cooperation and understanding between Service members and their civilian employers. Further, CTC is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of more than 315+ companies committed to addressing the most pressing needs of veterans and military spouses in finding and keeping jobs.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

