Mount Sinai Returns as Official Hospital and Medical Services Provider of the US Open Tennis Championships

New York, NY, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY (August 15, 2025) Mount Sinai is celebrating its 13th year as the official hospital and medical services provider of the US Open Tennis Championships, which begins with Fan Week from Monday, August 18, through Saturday, August 23, and continues with the Main Draw Sunday, August 24, through Sunday, September 7. It is also Mount Sinai’s 11th year in this role for the U.S. teams for the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup events.

Mount Sinai, one of the largest academic medical systems in New York, will continue to provide the highest level of health care in orthopedics, sports medicine, emergency medicine, musculoskeletal radiology, and more to the world’s premier tennis stars onsite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The longstanding partnership between Mount Sinai and the USTA is rooted in shared core values of promoting health and wellness, preventing injuries, and meeting the needs of diverse populations.

Alexis Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, will continue her dual roles as Chief Medical Officer of the US Open and U.S. Billie Jean King Cup Team Physician. She will be joined again by Melissa Leber, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics, and Emergency Medicine, at the Icahn School of Medicine, who will once again serve as the Director of Player Medical Services of the US Open. Together, Drs. Colvin and Leber will lead a team of renowned orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, emergency medicine physicians, musculoskeletal radiologists, and other specialists from Mount Sinai. James Gladstone, MD, Chief of the Sports Medicine Service and Associate Professor of Orthopedics at the Icahn School of Medicine, will also continue as the official U.S. Davis Cup Team Physician, in addition to supporting the Player Medical Services team at the US Open.

“We are proud to return to the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center with our team of medical experts representing multiple departments from the Mount Sinai Health System in what will be our 13th year,” Dr. Colvin said. “For the three-week duration of the US Open, we will once again bring our patient-first hospital experience to the tournament grounds. With a broad suite of services, our expert specialists can cater to virtually any player needs that may arise.”

Dr. Colvin has been Chief Medical Officer at the US Open since 2013, when Mount Sinai first entered into its partnership (renewed through 2026 in 2023) with the USTA. A board certified orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon, Dr. Colvin has served as a physician at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center and serves on the boards of several organizations supporting athletes and health.

“As one of very few female orthopedic surgeons, I am proud to serve athletes in a sport such as tennis where women athletes share equal prominence. With so much progress to celebrate, including the continued emergence of many young, powerful female players, some of whom are mothers, it makes for a truly inspirational event,” Dr. Colvin added. “It is with great pride that I work shoulder to shoulder with the US Open, which has paved the way for female athletes in many important ways, including its impressive track record of more than 50 years of offering equal prize money to female athletes.”

Dr. Leber is a dual board certified physician in emergency medicine and sports medicine and is registered in musculoskeletal ultrasonography. She brings years of experience in sideline sports medicine care, which encompasses prevention, examination, treatment, and rehab, and diagnostic and ultrasound-guided procedures, to the athletes at the US Open. An avid tennis player herself, Dr. Leber brings combined expertise in emergency care and sports medicine to her leadership role in the sports medicine field. Her work has focused on helping ensure a safe environment for play and achieving more targeted and effective results in returning athletes of all ages. She has worked as a physician, medical liaison, and consultant for the NBA, NFL, and other professional sports leagues throughout the United States.

“Tennis is a lifelong sport which is shown to boost longevity and promote overall wellness. As children, players learn balance and coordination and develop the mental fortitude to gradually improve and make tangible gains. Whether playing competitively or just for fun, it’s important for children to learn how to win and lose, as this provides a mental and emotional framework for failures and successes as they get older,” said Dr. Leber. “For adults, the social, emotional, and physical benefits of tennis are second to none. From the competitive adult tennis player to couples playing together on the weekend, tennis is a sport for everyone to get into to maintain their health and well-being. Just because you have an injury or even arthritis, it doesn’t mean you can’t adjust your game to continue playing the game you love.”

Mount Sinai provides a wide spectrum of services on the grounds, including orthopedics, internal medicine, primary care, emergency medicine, musculoskeletal radiology, acupuncture, podiatry, dermatology, an onsite pharmacy, and onsite blood draws. Mental health services are also available remotely, along with the full complement of services at The Mount Sinai Hospital itself.

This year will mark the 11th consecutive year that the Department of Diagnostic, Molecular, and Interventional Radiology at Mount Sinai will provide onsite diagnostic ultrasound and radiographic examinations for tennis players at the US Open. This is in addition to the continuous support provided by the Departments of Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine. The Mount Sinai radiology team, led by musculoskeletal radiologist Jhanna Moore, MD, will collaborate closely with the tournament’s medical staff to deliver rapid imaging consultations.

"Onsite access to the latest radiology technology allows us to diagnose athletes swiftly and accurately," said Dr. Moore. "This seamless collaboration with our multidisciplinary medical team ensures they receive the best possible care to get back in the game."

The Mount Sinai team performs an average of 90 to 100 ultrasound exams each year at the US Open. Mount Sinai radiologists will use the LOGIQ e, a portable, laptop-size ultrasound device made by GE Healthcare. The device has special settings and probes to diagnose musculoskeletal injuries. The ultrasound equipment will allow physicians to triage players at the point of care and recommend more complex imaging techniques depending on the injury’s severity. If magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is needed, the players will be sent to The Mount Sinai Hospital and images will be directly reviewed at the US Open with a remote radiology workstation.

“We are thrilled to again partner with the US Open to take care of the athletes while they are here for this iconic New York City event,” Leesa M. Galatz, MD, Mount Sinai Professor and Chair, Department of Orthopedic Surgery, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, said. “We have been taking care of these incredible athletes for more than 12 years, and every year we introduce improvements to our treatment program. It's an honor to support the tournament and Mount Sinai wishes every player a fun and successful few weeks.”

In addition to providing medical services to the players and coaches for the 2025 US Open, Mount Sinai will engage fans and families at an interactive booth onsite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center throughout the tournament and Fan Week, and at the Mount Sinai Children’s Sports Zone court on Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day. Mount Sinai’s campaign of “Serving All” will be on full display via official digital and social media channels, sweepstakes, and giveaways all tournament long. To cap it all off, for the first time, fans of all ages who visit the Mount Sinai booth will be able to create their very own AI tennis player avatar. In addition, Mount Sinai will host four professional player meet-and-greet sessions at their booth as well as having selected players wear their logo during their matches.

Mount Sinai clinicians supporting the 2025 US Open include the following faculty members at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, plus other physicians, specialists, consultants, and medical staff:

Shawn Anthony, MD, MBA, Assistant Professor of Orthopedics; Associate Chief of Sports Medicine Service

Alexis Colvin, MD, Professor of Orthopedics; Senior Associate Dean for Alumni Affairs; Chief Medical Officer for the US Open; U.S. Team Physician for the Billie Jean King Cup

Houman Danesh, MD, Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, and Rehabilitation and Human Performance

Elizabeth Dennis, MD, Assistant Professor of Orthopedics

Leesa Galatz, MD, MBA, Chair and Mount Sinai Professor in Orthopedics

James Gladstone, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics; U.S. Team Physician for the Davis Cup; Chief of Sports Medicine Service

Chen He, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Andrew Hecht, MD, Professor of Orthopedics and Chief of Spine Surgery

Tom Hildebrandt, PsyD, Professor of Psychiatry

Robert Hoke, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine and Associate Medical Director of Emergency Medical Services and Disaster Preparedness

Amie Kim, MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine

Melissa Leber, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics, and Emergency Medicine; Director of Player Medical Services for the US Open

Charles Litchfield, MD, Assistant Professor of Rehabilitation and Human Performance, and Family Medicine and Community Health

Jhanna Moore, MD, Assistant Professor of Diagnostic, Molecular and Interventional Radiology

Trevor Pour, MD, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine

Ryan Renacci, MD, MA, Assistant Clinical Professor of Emergency Medicine

Christopher Reverte, MD, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine

Aruna Seneviratne, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics

Eric Small, MD, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, and Orthopedics

