Hydraulic Fracturing Market Poised for Growth, Expected to Hit USD 82.29 Billion by 2032 -Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic fracturing market is estimated to be valued at USD 53.62 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 82.29 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2025 to 2032. The growing shale gas production in regions such as North America has been a major driver for the rising adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques. In recent years, the market has experienced substantial growth, largely fueled by the increasing recovery of oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs through hydraulic fracturing.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/7589

Global Hydraulic Fracturing Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global hydraulic fracturing market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, reaching over USD 82.29 Bn by 2032, up from USD 53.62 Bn in 2025.

Based on well type, horizontal segment is set to dominate the industry, capturing a market share of nearly one-third in 2025.

Plug & perf remains the most popular technology, accounting for more than half of the global hydraulic fracturing market share in 2025.

Onshore segment is likely to hold a prominent market share of 68% by the end of 2025.

North America, with a projected share of 38.1% in 2025, is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market.

Asia Pacific is poised to become the most lucrative market for hydraulic fracturing companies during the forecast period.

Growing Energy Demand Fueling Hydraulic Fracturing Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new hydraulic fracturing market analysis outlines major factors fueling industry growth. One significant growth factor is the increasing demand for energy sources like oil and gas.

Global energy demand is rising significantly due to population growth, rapid urbanization, and industrial sector expansion. According to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, global demand for all forms of energy is projected to rise by 23% through 2045.

This surge in global energy demand is expected to stimulate growth in the hydraulic fracturing market during the forecast period. Hydraulic fracturing, or hydrofracking, has become an ideal technology for unlocking vast reserves of energy from unconventional sources.

Environmental Concerns and Rise of Renewable Limiting Market Growth

The prospective hydraulic fracturing market outlook looks promising. However, rising environmental concerns as well as adoption of renewable energy sources may limit market growth to some extent.

Hydraulic fracturing has been linked to groundwater contamination and induced seismic activity. These environmental issues restrict its acceptance, particularly in regions facing water scarcity, potentially reducing overall hydraulic fracturing market demand.

Similarly, ongoing shift toward renewable energy sources like solar and wind, driven by falling costs and technological advancements, is expected to decrease fossil fuel demand. This transition could ultimately slow the growth of the hydraulic fracturing market.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/7589

Shift Towards Unconventional Energy Resources Creating New Opportunities

Rising focus on utilizing unconventional energy resources has put hydraulic fracturing technologies into the spotlight. Hydraulic fracturing has become a highly sought-after process for shale production across key regions of the world.

The energy industry is gradually shifting its focus to unconventional reserves, including shale gas and tight oil. This is expected to fuel demand for hydraulic fracturing, as it is the primary method for extracting these resources. Thus, growing transition towards unconventional energy resources is set to open significant revenue opportunities for hydraulic fracturing companies.

Impact of AI on the Hydraulic Fracturing Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is gradually transforming the hydraulic fracturing industry. It enhances efficiency, reduces operational costs, and improves overall safety.

AI technologies enable better data analysis as well as real-time monitoring of fracturing processes. This leads to optimized resource extraction and minimized environmental risks.

AI-driven predictive maintenance helps prevent equipment failures. Similarly, advanced AI algorithms improve well placement and fracture design. A notable example of AI transforming the hydraulic fracturing market is the latest collaboration between Chevron and Halliburton.

In June 2025, these two companies collectively introduced an intelligent hydraulic fracturing process in Colorado that integrates automated stage execution with real-time subsurface feedback. This system optimizes energy delivery into the wellbore without human intervention, enhancing efficiency and reducing operational risks.

Emerging Hydraulic Fracturing Market Trends

Escalating demand for natural gas as a cleaner-burning alternative to oil and coal is a key growth-shaping trend in the hydraulic fracturing market. Hydraulic fracturing is commonly used to extract natural gas from shale formations. Therefore, as demand for natural gas increases, the adoption of hydraulic fracturing techniques is likely to rise accordingly.

Innovations in hydraulic fracturing technology, such as horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracturing, continue to support market expansion. These advancements have significantly improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the hydraulic fracturing process. Leading industry players are also introducing advanced solutions, including automated systems, to enhance operational efficiency and safety throughout fracturing operations.

Growing environmental concerns are prompting hydraulic fracturing companies to prioritize sustainability. This is paving the way for the development of eco-friendly technologies and practices, including next-generation fracturing fluids and waterless fracturing.

Advanced technologies such as IoT, big data analytics, and digital twin models are increasingly being integrated into hydraulic fracturing processes. These technologies help improve decision-making, reduce downtime, and enhance production efficiency.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/7589

Analyst’s View

“The global hydraulic fracturing industry is poised to grow steadily, driven by rising energy demand, expansion of shale gas exploration, activities, technological advancements in fracturing technologies, and favorable regulatory frameworks,” said Yash Doshi, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Hydraulic Fracturing Market

Event Description and Impact Global Energy Crisis and Shifting Geopolitics Description: The ongoing ripple effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and post-pandemic energy shortages have intensified global efforts to diversify energy sources. Impact: This has accelerated U.S. shale gas production as countries seek energy independence, causing a surge in hydraulic fracturing activity. Technological Breakthroughs in Fracturing Techniques Description: Innovations such as real-time data analytics, AI-driven well optimization, and next-gen proppants have revolutionized fracking operations. Impact: These advancements lower costs, enhance recovery rates, and reduce environmental footprint, making shale development more viable even in previously marginal basins. China’s Strategic Push for Shale Gas Independence Description: China’s government has announced multi-billion-dollar investments targeting shale gas production in the Sichuan Basin and other formations. Impact: This surge is creating strong demand for specialized hydraulic fracturing technology and expertise from Western companies, fostering international partnerships and technology transfers.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the global hydraulic fracturing market report:

Schlumberger Limited

Halliburton Company

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Baker Hughes Company

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Weatherford International plc

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

TechnipFMC plc

Frac Tech Services LLC

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

RPC, Inc.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Keane Group, Inc.

ProPetro Holding Corp.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp.

Key Developments

In June 2025, Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Halliburton collectively developed a new intelligent hydraulic fracturing that enables closed-loop, feedback-driven completions in Colorado. This innovative method uses automated stages and real-time feedback to optimize energy delivery without human intervention.

In January 2025, Coterra Energy Inc. and Halliburton Energy Services launched the first fully automated hydraulic fracturing technology (Octiv® Auto Frac) across North America. The new technology automates various hydraulic fracturing stages with the push of a button.

Market Segmentation

Well Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Horizontal

Vertical

Technology Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Plug & Perf

Sliding Sleeve

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Onshore

Offshore

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



Related Reports:

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Hydraulic Tubing Anchor Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Opportunities for 2025-2032

Drilling Fluids Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news