Synthetic Diamond Market Size Worth USD 44.53 Billion by 2032 and CAGR of 7.0% | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Synthetic Diamond Market is estimated to be valued at USD 27.73 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 44.53 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2025 to 2032. Rising disposable incomes and rapid industrialization are anticipated to propel the growth of the global synthetic diamond market in the coming years. Additionally, the expanding fashion industry is expected to generate lucrative opportunities, while the increasing demand for super-abrasives will further accelerate market growth.

Global Synthetic Diamond Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global synthetic diamond market size is slated to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the assessment period, reaching USD 27.73 Bn in 2025 and USD 44.53 Bn by 2032.

Polished synthetic diamonds are expected to remain the top-selling type, accounting for 65% of the global synthetic diamond market share in 2025.

Chemical vapour deposition is the most widely used method for synthetic diamond production, holding a prominent industry share.

North America is projected to be the market leader, accounting for two-fifths of the global synthetic diamond industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific synthetic diamond industry is anticipated to experience fastest growth during the projection period.

Growing Industrial Demand Fueling Synthetic Diamond Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest synthetic diamond market report highlights prominent factors driving industry growth. Expanding industrial applications of synthetic diamonds is one such major growth driver.

Synthetic diamonds are being increasingly used in cutting, grinding, drilling, and polishing tools across various industries. This is due to their advantages, such as consistent quality, low cost, easy availability, and reduced environmental impact compared to mined diamonds.

Many industries are shifting their preference towards synthetic diamond-based tools. For instance, polycrystalline diamond (PCD) cutting tools are employed for machining hard metals like titanium and tungsten carbide.

Similarly, synthetic diamonds are replacing natural diamonds in drilling applications. They are being widely used in mining and oil exploration owing to their ability to withstand extreme conditions. These expanding applications across automotive, aerospace, electronics, and tool-making industries are expected to boost the synthetic diamond market growth.

Natural Diamond Preference Challenging Market Growth

The future synthetic diamond market outlook looks bright. However, consumer preference for natural diamonds due to their perceived rarity and value continues to pose a challenge to widespread market expansion.

Despite being more affordable and sustainable, synthetic diamonds still face resistance from traditional jewelers and buyers who view natural stones as more authentic and prestigious. This might dampen synthetic diamond market demand during the forthcoming period.

Increasing Synthetic Diamond Usage in Jewlery Sector Creating Growth Opportunities

Consumers are increasingly recognizing the ethical, sustainable, and cost-effective benefits of synthetic diamonds. This growing awareness is driving the acceptance of lab-grown diamond jewelry and opening new revenue streams for manufacturers and retailers.

The jewelry industry is undergoing a rapid transformation, ignited by growing environmental and ethical concerns. At the very heart of this transformation is synthetic diamonds. These lab-grown diamonds are becoming sustainable and ethical alternatives.

Synthetic diamond jewelry is gaining wider popularity, especially among eco-conscious customers. Its appeal lies in its minimal environmental impact, traceable origins, and lower cost compared to natural diamonds.

A large portion of the world’s population prioritizes lab-grown diamond jewelry as it causes very little harm to the environment as compared to mined diamonds. This growing acceptance of lab-grown diamonds is expected to unlock growth opportunities for synthetic diamond companies.

Impact of AI on the Synthetic Diamond Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is significantly transforming the synthetic diamond industry. This advanced technology helps companies optimize production processes, enhance quality control, and accelerate research and development.

AI-driven technologies like machine learning and computer vision are being used to monitor diamond growth conditions in real time. This helps to ensure higher precision and fewer defects.

Similarly, AI is streamlining grading and sorting processes, leading to improved efficiency and consistency. These advancements reduce operational costs as well as enable manufacturers to meet the rising demand for high-quality synthetic diamonds across industrial and jewelry applications.

Emerging Synthetic Diamond Market Trends

Global shift towards sustainable alternatives is a key growth-shaping trend in the synthetic diamond market. There is a growing emphasis on reducing environmental exploitation due to diamond mining. This is putting synthetic diamonds into the limelight, leading to their increased acceptance.

Adoption of synthetic diamonds in electronics is increasing rapidly due to growing demand for faster and more efficient electronics. These lab-grown diamonds offer excellent thermal conductivity and electrical insulation. Growing integration of synthetic diamonds in the electronics sector is expected to significantly boost market growth during the projection period.

Advancements in manufacturing technologies like high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) and chemical vapour deposition (CVD) are revolutionizing the synthetic diamond industry. These innovations are enabling mass production, reducing manufacturing costs, and improving the quality and consistency of synthetic diamonds.

Analyst’s View

“The global synthetic diamond industry is poised for significant growth, owing to rising consumer acceptance of lab-grown alternatives, expanding industrial applications, and continuous advancements in manufacturing technologies such as CVD and HPHT,” said Vidyesh Swar, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Synthetic Diamond Market

Event Description and Impact G7 Ban on Russian Diamonds and Traceability Requirements (2024–2025) Description: In January 2024, the G7 formally implemented a phased ban on Russian diamonds. Impact: Synthetic diamonds are increasingly filling the gap, especially in the U.S. and European luxury segments. China’s Scaling of CVD Diamond Production Description: Chinese firms like Zhongnan Diamond and Henan Huanghe Whirlwind have significantly scaled up Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) output in 2025, enabled by automation and AI-integrated reactors. Impact: This has significantly reduced global average production costs of lab-grown diamonds, making synthetic diamonds more affordable for both industrial and jewelry applications. Consumer Shift Toward Sustainable and Transparent Luxury (2025) Description: Gen Z and millennial buyers are prioritizing sustainability, traceability, and ethical sourcing, prompting luxury brands like Pandora and Brilliant Earth to expand their lab-grown diamond lines. Impact: Synthetic diamonds are moving from a niche category to mainstream adoption in fine jewelry.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in the synthetic diamond market research report:

Applied Diamond Inc.

Adamas One Corp.

Element Six UK Ltd

ILJIN Diamond Co. Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co. Ltd

Pure Grown

New Diamond Technology

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Co.

Swarovski

Zhongnan Diamond Co. Ltd

Diamonds (PGD)

Key Developments

In July 2025, LongRange Capital completed its acquisition of US Synthetic Corporation. This acquisition is expected to bolster LongRange’s position in the engineered polycrystalline diamond (PCD) technology sector.

In January 2025, Element Six unveiled a new Cu-diamond product at Photonics West 2025. The new product is a copper-plated diamond composite material having high electrical and thermal conductivity.

Market Segmentation

Global Synthetic Diamond Market, By Type

Polished Jewelry Electronics Healthcare Other Polished Types

Rough Construction Mining Oil and Gas Other Rough Types



Global Synthetic Diamond Market, By Manufacturing Process

High Pressure, High Temperature (HPHT)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Global Synthetic Diamond Market, By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



