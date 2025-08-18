Photo Editing Software Market to Expand at 4.8% CAGR Through 2032 | Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photo Editing Software Market to Reach USD 2.37 Billion by 2025, Driven by Soaring Smartphone Adoption

The Global Photo Editing Software Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.37 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.29 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2025 to 2032. The photo editing software market is propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, and the rising demand for intuitive user interfaces. Furthermore, the growing use of smartphones and tablets for capturing and editing images is anticipated to boost market expansion even more.

Request Sample Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/8052

Global Photo Editing Software Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global photo editing software market size is slated to total USD 3.29 Bn by 2032, up from USD 2.37 Bn in 2025.

Global demand for photo editing software is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2025 and 2032.

Prosumer-level photo editing software, with an expected market share of 44.6% in 2025, remains the highly sought-after type.

North America, with an estimated market share of 34.2% in 2025, is expected to dominate the global photo editing software industry throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised to account for more than one-fourth of the global photo editing software market share in 2025.

Increasing Smartphone Penetration Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ new photo editing software market analysis highlights prominent factors fueling industry growth. One significant growth factor is the rising adoption of smartphones.

According to the GSMA, over 4.3 billion people globally own a smartphone. This widespread smartphone adoption is expected to create a conducive environment for the photo editing software market growth during the forecast period.

Modern smartphones come with high-resolution cameras, leading to an increase in the number of photos taken daily. As users seek to enhance these images for social media and personal use, demand for photo editing software is set to increase significantly.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/8052

High Cost Limiting Photo Editing Software Market Growth

The prospective photo editing software market outlook looks promising. However, high cost of photo editing software might limit market growth to some extent during the forthcoming period.

High-quality, multi-functional photo editing tools are expensive. This deters some individuals, hobbyists, and small businesses from adopting these premium solutions, dampening overall photo editing software market demand.

Increasing Social Media Influence Unlocking New Growth Prospects

Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube give preference to high-quality visuals, encouraging content creators as well as influencers to use photo and video editing software to enhance their content. This trend is expected to create growth opportunities for photo editing software companies.

Impact of AI on the Photo Editing Software Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is turning out to be a powerful tool in the photo editing software landscape, driving both innovation as well as growth. It is changing the way people used to edit their photos.

AI-powered tools have the tendency to enable automatic image enhancement, background removal, object recognition, and style transfer. This significantly reduces the time and skill required for professional-quality edits.

AI has made it easier for everyone, not just professional photographers and designers, to create and edit images, so even casual users and online content creators can use it. Similarly, AI has fueled demand for subscription-based premium software by adding intelligent features that boost efficiency and creativity.

Photo editing software companies like ON1, Inc. and Canva lead from the forefront in this regard. For instance, recently Canva introduced the Visual Suite 2.0, featuring AI-powered tools.

Emerging Photo Editing Software Market Trends

Rising popularity of cloud-based solutions is a key growth-shaping trend in the photo editing software market. Cloud-based photo editing solutions allow users to access photo editing tools from any device as well as any location. End users who require flexibility find these cloud-based solutions attractive.

Growing photo editing software demand from various sectors is slated to boost the market. Industries like advertising and e-commerce require high-quality visuals for different purposes, leading to increased demand for photo editing software.

Subscription-based models are gaining traction in the contemporary world. These models have lowered the upfront cost, attracting a broad range of users.

Companies are using advanced technologies like AR to create interactive and immersive effects. This allows users to add realistic filters as well as visual elements to their images, enhancing creative possibilities.

Request For Customization: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/8052

Analyst’s View

“The global photo editing software industry is poised to exhibit moderate growth, owing to rising smartphone adoption, influence of social media, increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, and technological advancements such as AI-powered editing tools,” said Monica Shevgan, a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Photo Editing Software Market

Event Description and Impact Generative AI Explosion Description: Companies are using AI tools like generative image creation, AI upscaling, and automatic enhancement in photo editing platforms. Impact: This will encourage adoption of premium subscriptions and cloud-based services as professionals and hobbyists use AI to streamline workflows, reduce editing time, and create high-quality content with minimal expertise. Boom in Social Media Content Creation Description: Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube are constantly updating algorithms that favor visually attractive content. Impact: This is increasing demand for advanced editing tools as well as templates and AI-driven effects. Mobile-First Editing Trends Description: Advances in mobile hardware (Apple M-series chips, Qualcomm Snapdragon, and GPUs) and apps like Adobe Lightroom Mobile and Snapseed enable professional-grade editing on smartphones and tablets. Impact: This increases subscriptions for cross-platform apps as well as drives innovation in AI-powered mobile editing features.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in the photo editing software market report:

Corel Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

CyberLink Corporation

ACD Systems International, Inc.

ON1, Inc.

Canva

DxO Labs

MAGIX Software GmbH

Skylum

Serif (Europe) Ltd.

ZONER, Inc.

Pixlr

Capture One ApS

Fotor

Picsart





Key Developments

In May 2025, ON1, Inc. launched Version 2025.2 of ON1 Photo RAW to bring new AI-powered masking tools and Generative AI features to enhance the photo editing ecosystem.

In April 2025, Canva released Visual Suite 2.0, adding new tools to its platform. The update includes AI-powered features to help users create designs more easily and quickly.

In December 2024, Adwaa Co., Ltd. launched ‘SILKYPIX JPEG Photography 12 Download Version. It is the latest version of the company’s JPEG-exclusive photo editing software, SILKYPIX JPEG Photography.

Market Segmentation

Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Prosumer Level

Entry Level

Professional Level





Also Read:

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Creative Software Market Analysis and Forecast for 2025-2032

Stock Photography Market Size, Share, Trends & Opportunities for 2025-2032

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news