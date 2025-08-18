Robotic Process Automation Market Size to Hit USD 211.06 Billion by 2034 Driving Enterprise Efficiency and Cost Savings Through Automation

Ottawa, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic process automation market size surpassed USD 22.80 billion in 2024 and is predicted to rise from USD 28.31 billion in 2025 to USD 35.27 billion in 2026 and it is projected to exceed around USD 211.06 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 25.01% from 2025 to 2034. The growing digital transformation and increasing adoption of various industries like healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and retail drive the market growth.





Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery.



Robotic Process Automation Market – Key Takeaways

The global robotic process automation (RPA) market is valued at USD 28.31 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 211.06 billion by 2034 .

and is projected to reach . The market is anticipated to expand at a strong CAGR of 25.01% from 2025 to 2034 .

. North America dominated the industry in 2024, capturing 38.92% of the total revenue share .

dominated the industry in 2024, capturing . By type, the service segment led the market with a commanding 77.21% share in 2024 .

led the market with a commanding . By deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for over 68.13% of the revenue share in 2024 .

accounted for over . By industry, the BFSI sector emerged as the largest contributor, generating 36.52% of total revenue in 2024.

Robotic Process Automation Market Size Analysis by Segments from 2022 to 2024

Robotic Process Automation Market Size (USD Billion) by Type 2022-2024



By Type 2022 2023 2024 Software 3.325 4.150 5.196 Service 11.593 14.262 17.600



Robotic Process Automation Market Size (USD Billion) by Deployment 2022-2024

By Deployment 2022 2023 2024 Cloud 4.662 5.810 7.264 On-Premise 10.255 12.601 15.531



Robotic Process Automation Market Size (USD Billion) by Industry 2022-2024

Industry 2022 2023 2024 BFSI 5.535 6.778 8.325 Pharma & Healthcare 3.036 3.823 4.827 Manufacturing 2.731 3.384 4.207 Retail & Consumer Goods 1.413 1.726 2.117 Information Technology (IT) & Telecom 1.064 1.297 1.588 Communication and Media & Education 0.408 0.499 0.612 Logistics, and Energy & Utilities 0.315 0.381 0.463 Construction 0.158 0.189 0.227 Others 0.258 0.334 0.429



Robotic Process Automation Market Overview

Robotic process automation (RPA) is a business automation process technology that uses software to perform repetitive tasks. RPA performs tasks like generating reports, data entry, handling customer service inquiries, and transaction processing using software robots. It consists of user-friendly interfaces and reduces errors.

RPA offers benefits like increased productivity, eliminates human error, manages compliance risk, increases process transparency, automates workflows, lowers labor costs, and improves business agility. RPA integrates with various systems like user portals, websites, and other platforms. RPA is widely used across various applications like customer service, supply chain management, finance, and human resources.

Key Trends in the Robotic Process Automation Market:

Hyperautomation (End-to-End Intelligent Automation): RPA is evolving beyond rule-based tasks, now orchestrating workflows in tandem with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML, and process mining to enable true end-to-end automation.



RPA is evolving beyond rule-based tasks, now orchestrating workflows in tandem with (AI), (ML, and process mining to enable true end-to-end automation. AI-Enhanced RPA (Intelligent Automation): Bots are getting smarter integrating natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and ML—so they can handle unstructured data, understand natural language, and make real-time decisions.



Bots are getting smarter integrating (NLP), computer vision, and ML—so they can handle unstructured data, understand natural language, and make real-time decisions. Cloud-Native & RPA-as-a-Service (RaaS): The transition to cloud-based RPA platforms is accelerating. Businesses increasingly adopt RPA via subscription or as-a-service models for quicker deployment, scalability, and lower upfront costs.



The transition to cloud-based RPA platforms is accelerating. Businesses increasingly adopt RPA via subscription or as-a-service models for quicker deployment, scalability, and lower upfront costs. Democratized Automation: Low-Code/No-Code & Citizen Developers: Automation is being put in the hands of non-technical users, thanks to intuitive drag-and-drop platforms that simplify bot building and deployment.



Automation is being put in the hands of non-technical users, thanks to intuitive drag-and-drop platforms that simplify bot building and deployment. Industry-Specific RPA Solutions: Tailored RPA offerings are on the rise, designed to meet unique needs in sectors like healthcare, banking, retail, and manufacturing for more precise and rapid impact.



Tailored RPA offerings are on the rise, designed to meet unique needs in sectors like healthcare, banking, retail, and manufacturing for more precise and rapid impact. Process & Task Mining Integration: RPA platforms are increasingly employing mining tools to identify automation opportunities by analyzing real workflows and spotting inefficiencies.



RPA platforms are increasingly employing mining tools to identify automation opportunities by analyzing real workflows and spotting inefficiencies. Robotic Process Intelligence (Analytics-Driven Automation Management): Automation tools are now equipped with real-time monitoring, performance analytics, and optimization capabilities—enabling continuous improvement and better ROI.



What are the Popular Robotic Process Automation Tools?



RPA Tools Features Applications SolveXia Advanced Analytics

Bank-Grade Security

End-to-End Automation Financial Automation

Insurance and Banking Blue Prism High Scalability

Visual Process Designer

Easy Integration

Robust Execution Engine Back Office Operations

Human Resources

Healthcare

Customer Service Automation Anywhere Different Types of RPA bots

Real-Time Reports & Analytics

Bank-Grade Security Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce UiPath Speedy Automation

Encryption

Open Platform

Security Healthcare

Insurance

Telecommunications

Human Resources Pega Cloud-Based Solution

Cross-Application Compatibility

AI integration Financial Services

Government

Automotive

Energy



Robotic Process Automation Market Opportunity

Growing Finance Sector Surge Demand for Robotic Process Automation:

The growing finance sector and increasing demand for automating repetitive tasks increase the adoption of RPA. The tasks like report generation, data entry, and invoice processing in the financial industry increase demand for RPA. The focus on enhancing customer experiences like account opening, customer onboarding, and others increases demand for RPA.

The increasing demand for account setup and document verification increases the adoption of RPA. The increasing demand for automating transaction processes like transfers, payments, and others increases the adoption of RPA. The generation of financial reports and other reports needs RPA. Processes like accounts payable management and loan processing increase demand for RPA. The growing financial sector creates an opportunity for the robotic process automation market.

Case Study: How a Leading Bank Streamlined Operations with RPA

One of the largest banks in North America implemented UiPath’s RPA platform to automate its loan processing and customer onboarding workflows. Traditionally, processing loan applications required 30–40 minutes of manual data entry, document verification, and compliance checks. By deploying RPA bots integrated with optical character recognition (OCR) and rule-based decision engines, the bank reduced processing time to 5–7 minutes per application.

Within the first year, the bank:

Automated 60% of loan applications , cutting turnaround time by over 80% .

, cutting turnaround time by over . Saved nearly 200,000 work hours , allowing staff to focus on customer engagement and advisory services.

, allowing staff to focus on customer engagement and advisory services. Improved compliance accuracy, reducing manual errors by up to 95%.



This case highlights how RPA not only improves efficiency and cost savings, but also delivers measurable benefits in customer experience and regulatory compliance—key priorities for the BFSI sector.

How to Tailor for Other Industries (Optional Mini-Sidebars)

Healthcare : RPA bots handle patient registration and claims processing → reduces patient wait times.

: RPA bots handle patient registration and claims processing → reduces patient wait times. Manufacturing : RPA automates supply chain invoice matching → speeds up procurement cycles.

: RPA automates supply chain invoice matching → speeds up procurement cycles. Retail: Bots manage inventory reconciliation and e-commerce order tracking → improves customer service.



Robotic Process Automation Market Challenges and Limitations:

High Implementation Cost Limits Expansion of the Market

Despite several benefits of robotic process automation in various industries, the high implementation cost restricts the market growth. Factors like high investment in software, complexity of bots, integration with existing systems, vendor pricing, maintenance, and initial process analysis are responsible for high implementation costs. The high investment in implementation, software licenses, and hardware infrastructure directly affects the market. The complexity of the development of RPA solutions and the need for SDLC increases the cost.

The complexity of bonds and the increasing number of bots increase the implementation cost. The ongoing RPA integration with the existing infrastructure and software increases the cost. The need for support, maintenance, and monitoring increases the implementation cost. The high implementation cost hampers the growth of the robotic process automation market.

Robotic Process Automation Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 25.01%

Market Size in 2025 USD 28.31 Billion

Market Size in 2030 USD 87.54 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 140.39 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 211.06 Billion Leading Region in 2024 North America (Contributing 38.92% of market share) Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific (2025-2034) Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Deployment, Industry, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Covered UiPath, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, NICE, Pegasytems, Celaton Ltd., KOFAX, Inc., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., EdgeVerve Systems Ltd., FPT Software, OnviSource, Inc., HelpSystems, Xerox Corporation



Robotic Process Automation Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the U.S. Robotic Process Automation Market?

According to Precedence Research, the U.S. robotic process automation market size was calculated at USD 7.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 9.76 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 64.37 billion by 2034. The U.S. market is poised to grow at a strong CAGR of 23.32% from 2025 to 2034.



North America dominated the robotic process automation market in 2024. The well-developed technological infrastructure, like AI & cloud computing, increases the development of robotic process automation. The growing digital transformation and the need to automate routine tasks increase demand for robotic process automation.

The strong government support for the adoption of RPA and the growing adoption of RPA across various industries like retail, BFSI, and healthcare help the market growth. The strong presence of major RPA players like IBM, UiPath, and Automation Anywhere drives the overall growth of the market.

Trends in Robotic Process Automation Market in the United States:

AI-Driven Shift: Agentic Automation: U.S. RPA providers, notably UiPath, are evolving from traditional rule-based automation toward agentic AI systems that blend deterministic bots with intelligent AI agents, enabling smarter, context-aware workflows.



U.S. RPA providers, notably UiPath, are evolving from traditional rule-based automation toward systems that blend deterministic bots with intelligent AI agents, enabling smarter, context-aware workflows. Government & Enterprise RPA Adoption: Federal agencies and enterprises across sectors like finance and deficit management are expanding RPA use to streamline processes, enhance compliance, and improve service delivery. Specialized RPA bots are already saving thousands of administrative hours in public sector applications.



Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The ongoing digital transformation and strong government support for the adoption of RPA are increasing the development of RPA solutions. The growing integration of machine learning & AI with RPA solutions and increasing adoption of RPA in medium-sized & small enterprises help the market growth. The growing adoption of RPA in sectors like manufacturing, retail, BFSI, and healthcare supports the overall growth of the market.

Trends in Robotic Process Automation Market in the China:

Service Segment Commands the Market: Like the U.S., RPA services , deployment, integration, and managed solutions are the largest revenue contributors and also the fastest-growing segment.



Like the U.S., , deployment, integration, and managed solutions are the largest revenue contributors and also the fastest-growing segment. Regional Leadership in Asia-Pacific: China is the RPA growth engine of the Asia-Pacific region, contributing the largest share and expected to continue leading regional expansion through 2030.



China is the RPA growth engine of the Asia-Pacific region, contributing the largest share and expected to continue leading regional expansion through 2030. Infrastructure & Skilled Workforce Fuel Adoption: A strong pool of IT professionals and rapid progress in cloud infrastructure support China's swift RPA rollout, especially among SMEs integrating scalable, cost-effective automation.



Robotic Process Automation Market Segmentation Analysis:

Type Analysis

The service segment dominated the robotic process automation market in 2024. The growing optimization of processes like support, maintenance, and training increases demand for RPA services. The focus on bridging the gap between new technologies and legacy systems increases the adoption of RPA services.

The increasing demand for customized solutions in industries and organizations increases the adoption of RPA services. The growing demand for various RPA services like strategy, support, assessment, maintenance, and deployment drives the overall growth of the market.

The software segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing need for automating tasks like customer service, data entry, and invoice processing increases demand for RPA software.

The growing businesses' demand for improving productivity, optimizing operations, and reducing costs increases the adoption of RPA software. The growing integration of ML & AI in RPA software helps the market growth. The growing adoption of RPA software in healthcare, manufacturing, finance, and retail supports the market growth.

Deployment Analysis

The on-premises segment held the largest revenue share in the robotic process automation market in 2024. The growing demand for data security and control in RPA infrastructure increases the demand for on-premises solutions. The stricter regulatory compliance financial sector increases adoption of on-premises. The increasing integration of RPA with existing legacy systems and the need for customization increases demand for on-premises solutions, supporting the overall growth of the market.

The cloud segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The focus on scaling automation processes and the availability of subscription models increases the adoption of cloud-based solutions. The ease of implementation of cloud-based RPA solutions helps the market growth. The increased access to advanced features like analytics & AI, and growing adoption of Software-as-a-Service in businesses support the overall growth of the market.

Industry Analysis

The BFSI segment dominated the robotic process automation market in 2024. The increasing need for automating the KYC process and opening new banking accounts increases the adoption of RPA. The increasing demand for automating loan processing and credit card processing increases the demand for RPA. The growing anti-money laundering and fraud detection problems increase the adoption of RPA, driving the overall growth of the market.

The healthcare segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for automating tasks in healthcare facilities like appointment scheduling, claims processing, patient registration, data entry, and billing increases the adoption of RPA. The focus on improving patient care and increasing the need for personalised care increases the adoption of RPA. The increasing popularity of telehealth services and demand for faster diagnosis of diseases increases the adoption of RPA, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Robotic Process Automation Market Top Companies

UiPath

Automation Anywhere

Blue Prism

NICE

Pegasytems

Celaton Ltd.

KOFAX, Inc.

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

FPT Software

OnviSource, Inc.

HelpSystems

Xerox Corporation



Recent Developments

In December 2023, Saudia Private launched robotic process automation. The new website is a mobile application and consists of a membership program & AI chatbots. The website includes a cost estimator and online quote requests. The RPA elevates users’ experiences and automates routine tasks. (Source: https://travel.economictimes.indiatimes.com)

In July 2025, Deloitte collaborated with UiPath to launch agentic GBS for enterprise automation. The automation solution integrates technologies like generative AI, workflow orchestration, robotic process automation, and machine learning. The solution coordinates across platforms, performs an end-to-end process, and makes context-aware decisions. The solution is applicable in industries like HR, supply chain, finance, and IT. (Source: https://www.techcircle.in)



Robotic Process Automation Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Software

Service Consulting Implementing Training





By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Industry

BFSI

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail & Consumer Goods

Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

Communication and Media & Education

Manufacturing

Logistics, and Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





