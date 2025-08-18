CentralReach Expands Its Market-Leading Platform to Enable Outcomes-Based Care with Acquisitions of AI.Measures and SpectrumAi; Dr. Tom Frazier Joins as Chief Clinical Officer and Ling Shao as SVP, Outcomes-Based Care

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach®, a leading provider of autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) care software, today announced the acquisitions of SpectrumAi and AI.Measures, which expands its market-leading platform to tech-enable outcomes-based care for the autism and IDD field. These two companies bring cutting-edge capabilities in clinical assessment, video data capture, and predictive analytics that will accelerate CentralReach’s Care360 strategy and support its mission to provide the most comprehensive and intelligent platform designed for applied behavior analysis, multidisciplinary, and special education services.

Outcomes-Based Care (OBC) is a service delivery model that prioritizes measurable clinical progress and quality-of-life improvements over the volume of services delivered. While early in its adoption and evolution by the market, the ability to use technology to even more effectively align care decisions with demonstrable results will allow providers that choose to pursue this path to support and scale their business model in the same way CentralReach supports the fee for service providers in the market today. These acquisitions accelerate CentralReach’s Care360 strategy, extending its current position as the platform of choice for providers operating a fee for service care delivery model to include that for providers operating an outcomes-based care delivery model as well.

AI.Measures, led by CEO Dr. Thomas Frazier, delivers a norm-referenced, multi-modal assessment tools which adjusts for severity, enabling truly individualized outcomes measurement for people with autism. This individualized approach gives payors, providers, and families clearer visibility into the appropriate care plan for each person’s unique needs, setting a new standard for targeted, outcomes-driven care. Prior to the acquisition, AI.Measures was part of CentralReach’s Preferred Partner Program, giving the company first-hand insight into the impact and value of its solution.

SpectrumAi, led by founder and CEO Ling Shao, delivers predictive analytics and real-time decision support that help clinicians monitor therapy quality, adjust clinical intensity, and anticipate progress plateaus. Its video capture capability, recording, time-stamping, and annotating therapy sessions, enables clinicians to deliver more effective supervision by pinpointing key learning opportunities for RBTs. Additionally, SpectrumAi brings a proven outcomes-based contracting model with payors already in use by several Fortune 50 employers, helping families access care more quickly while delivering measurable, high-quality results.

“These acquisitions both support and accelerate the innovative AI strategy we have executed on over the past 18 months, adding unique IP, talent and technology that will enable autism and IDD care organizations to provide outcomes-based care for whatever portion of their customer base they desire,” said Chris Sullens, CEO of CentralReach. “By bringing together AI.Measures’ scientific rigor with SpectrumAi’s established payor-approved outcomes-based contracting model, intelligent analytics, and video capture technology and then integrating them into our market-leading EMR, we’re creating a platform where providers will now have a true choice on which service model they want to use and the ability to tech-enable that choice all within CentralReach. The combination of AI.Measures and SpectrumAI’s proven models and unique IP with CentralReach’s market leading EMR, AI capabilities and network of providers creates an immediate outcomes-based care offering that drives real value for providers, payors and, most importantly, the individuals and their families that we collectively serve.”

As part of the acquisitions, both Dr. Thomas Frazier and Ling Shao, along with their respective teams, will join CentralReach. Dr. Frazier, a nationally recognized clinical leader in autism care, will assume the role of Chief Clinical Officer, bringing decades of research and leadership experience to guide the company’s next phase of innovation. Shao will join as SVP, Outcomes-Based Care and will continue to lead product innovation efforts aimed at enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making across care networks.

“Our mission has always been to empower providers with scientifically validated assessments that drive smarter planning and better outcomes,” said Dr. Frazier. “Joining CentralReach allows us to expand our reach and elevate the standard of care for the entire autism and IDD community.”

“SpectrumAi was built to ensure every child receives high-quality care at the right time,” said Ling Shao. “We saw in CentralReach the ability to accelerate that mission with the powerful combination of advanced AI, deep provider relationships nationwide, and a platform that already contains the largest data set for defining the standard of autism care. Together, we’re in a position to leap ahead and help providers deliver outcomes for families while aligning reimbursement with employers and health plans who value high quality care.”

Customers can take advantage of each solution on a standalone basis as they do today, while the companies work to integrate these technologies into CentralReach’s EMR platform.

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of autism and IDD care software, providing a complete, end-to-end software and services platform that helps children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and related intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) - and those who serve them - unlock potential, achieve better outcomes, and live more independent lives. With its roots in Applied Behavior Analysis, the company is revolutionizing how the lifelong journey of autism and IDD care is enabled at home, school, and work with powerful and intuitive solutions purpose-built for each care setting.

Trusted by more than 200,000 professionals globally, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product advancement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the autism and IDD community to propel autism and IDD care into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit CentralReach.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About SpectrumAi

SpectrumAi develops innovative solutions to improve life-changing therapies. Our initial focus is to modernize Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) for children with autism by capturing and measuring objective treatment and outcomes data to understand quality drivers.

For more information, please visit www.spectrumai.com.

About AI.Measures

AI.Measures is a pioneer in multi-modal, standardized, norm-referenced assessments designed to assess symptom and skill patterns, optimize clinical planning, and support value-based care initiatives. Its solutions empower providers to make data-driven decisions that improve patient outcomes.