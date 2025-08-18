Heilind Expands Inventory with Molex Mini-Fit Low Mating Force Terminal Series

WILMINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor solutions, is now stocking Molex Mini-Fit® Low Mating Force (LMF) Terminals. Designed to reduce insertion force without compromising electrical performance, these terminals provide a dependable solution for high-density power applications.

Molex’s Mini-Fit Low Mating Force Terminals offer up to a 55% reduction in mating force compared to standard Mini-Fit terminals, providing a significant ergonomic advantage for applications requiring frequent connection and disconnection. These terminals maintain current ratings up to 13.0A while meeting UL 94V-0 flammability ratings, making them suitable for a wide range of industries, including consumer, industrial, data, and telecom.

The design incorporates a gold-plated option for enhanced durability and performance, as well as a positive-locking feature that ensures a secure, vibration-resistant connection. With 4.20 mm pitch spacing and compatibility with existing Mini-Fit housings, the LMF terminals offer maximum design flexibility while minimizing tooling and design changes.

By offering this product line, Heilind continues to support engineers and OEMs with connector solutions that streamline assembly while meeting high-performance standards.

“As a long-time distributor of Molex solutions, we’re proud to expand our offering with the Mini-Fit Low Mating Force Terminals,” said Sal Baldo, NA Director of Supplier Relations at Heilind Electronics. “This series combines reduced insertion force with trusted reliability, giving our customers a competitive edge in ergonomic and high-performance interconnect designs.”

To learn more about the Molex Mini-Fit Low Mating Force Terminal Series, visit Heilind’s website or contact your local Heilind sales representative.



