Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Cheryl Camarato (Fairfield, CT) & Taylor Esser (Quincy, MA) Earn President’s Club Awards

FAIRFIELD, Conn. and QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International, the world’s largest and #1 rated printing and marketing services franchise, is proud to welcome owners Cheryl Camarato (Fairfield, CT) and Taylor Esser (Quincy, MA) to the President’s Club. Cheryl and Taylor Esser received their well-earned President's Club Awards at their respective locations.

Apparel Business Heats Up in Fairfield, CT

Cheryl Camarato is the owner of Minuteman Press in Fairfield, CT since February of 2011. Regional VP Jim Galasso was honored to present Cheryl and her dedicated team with their well-deserved President’s Club Award for achieving over $1 million in sales for the year ending 2024. Jim shares, “First and foremost, Cheryl attributes her team’s continued success to ‘service, service, service!’”

Jim continues, “Their apparel business continues to grow, which can be seen at the shop when they have three embroidery machines running all day long. DTG printing and using their vinyl heat press are also huge parts of their growth.” In her own words, Cheryl previously stated, “We have mentored businesses of all sizes and we are proud of our operations and business growth.”

For more information on Minuteman Press in Fairfield, CT, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ct/fairfield/

Quintessential Growth in Quincy, MA

Taylor Esser first joined the Minuteman Press family in August of 2023 when she purchased The Ink Spot and transitioned the business to Minuteman Press in Quincy, MA. While Taylor loved her career in finance, she was looking to carve her own path as a business owner and become her own boss. After buying the business, she said, “I needed more independence and was ready for a change. Working in finance was great but I was still being told to do things a certain way and I just felt like I needed to try and realize my own dream instead of working for others.”

Today, Taylor is celebrating another career milestone as one of the newest members of the President’s Club for achieving over $1 million in sales for the year ending 2024. Regional VP Todd Golberg presented the President’s Club Award to Taylor at her shop in Quincy. Todd shares, “Taylor credits the success of this business to her dedicated team who take pride and ownership in every job they produce. She also mentioned an appreciation for the local support team and the staff at MPIHQ that help give her the confidence to continue to build and grow this business.”

In her own words, Taylor previously stated, “The transition, training, and support have been fantastic. Anytime I call Todd or MPIHQ, there’s always someone to pick up right away. They know who I am, which I think speaks volumes about Minuteman Press being family-owned and treating me like part of their family regardless of how long I’ve been in business. I am happy every single day with my decision to buy this business and join Minuteman Press.” Read Taylor Esser’s full story here.

For more information on Minuteman Press in Quincy, MA, visit https://minuteman.com/us/locations/ma/quincy/

Learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and read Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Media Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Chris Biscuiti, 631-249-1370

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com