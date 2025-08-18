Nanterre, 18 August 2025

VINCI awarded design and build contract in Australia

Major upgrade of a section of the Eastern Freeway in Melbourne in Victoria

Construction contract total value of approximately 450 million euros

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, as part of a design and build alliance with John Holland, Jacobs, Mott MacDonald and Major Road Projects Victoria, has been awarded a contract for a major upgrade to the Hoddle to Burke section of the Eastern Freeway.

The construction contract is valued at approximately 450 million euros (AUD 800 million) for Seymour Whyte and John Holland (50:50), with completion expected by mid-2028.

The upgrade includes the addition of one lane in each direction, a new dedicated busway, shared-use paths, various civil structures, and noise barriers to enhance amenity for nearby residents.





