Fanatics Sportsbook and Athlete Livvy Dunne Change the Game With New Football Ad Campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanatics Sportsbook, the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is rewriting the rules with a series of football ads featuring College National Champion athlete, Fanatics family member, and cultural powerhouse, Livvy Dunne. Just in time for the start of football, the new broadcast and digital series, “Explained by Livvy Dunne,” kicks off with three cinematic ads aimed to stand out in the category.

From a full-sized clawfoot bathtub sitting on the 50-yard line of the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium to eating a turkey leg in the stands and moving across the field on the back of a football blocking sled, Livvy playfully breaks down why customers should switch to Fanatics Sportsbook because of their massive Gameday Guarantee FanCash promotion, market-leading Fair Play™ protection and their valuable FanCash rewards. Each spot will debut the new tagline, “Winning Hits Different Here,” highlighting Fanatics’ stand out generosity from the category. The “Explained by” series construct will continue this fall as part of a new Fanatics Casino campaign featuring an iconic male spokesperson.

“Explained by Livvy Dunne” Series:

WATCH: Explained by Livvy Dunne: Anthem

WATCH: Explained by Livvy Dunne: Fair Play™

Explained by Livvy Dunne: FanCash (Coming Soon)



The :30 and :15 spots break the fourth wall with a wink, serving up Fanatics’ latest promos in delightfully surprising ways and will run across linear and digital channels in priority markets. Directed by Grammy-winning filmmaker Calmatic, known for Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Squabble Up,” the series taps into Fanatics’ cultural influence to reach both new and existing bettors – in a way only Fanatics can.

"As a disruptor brand, Fanatics Sportsbook is rewriting the category playbook. By leveraging the power of Fanatics and working with a cultural force like Livvy, we’re telling our story in a way that expands our reach with existing betting audiences – and speaks to new ones, too,” said Fanatics Betting and Gaming Chief Marketing Officer, Selena Kalvaria. “With Livvy, we have a national champion showing up in unexpected ways to explain what makes Fanatics Sportsbook different, and more rewarding, for sports fans.”

The ads highlight Fanatics Sportsbook’s industry-leading offerings, including:

Gameday Guarantee for every college and pro football game day – 26 days total from now through October – new customers will get up to $100 in FanCash back if their first football bet loses on game day and existing customers will get rewards as well*;

for every college and pro football game day – 26 days total from now through October – new customers will get up to $100 in FanCash back if their first football bet loses on game day and existing customers will get rewards as well*; Fair Play™ protection that now protects all pro football player prop bets and refunds or pays out as a win if your player is ruled out due to a first-half injury;

protection that now protects all pro football player prop bets and refunds or pays out as a win if your player is ruled out due to a first-half injury; FanCash can now be redeemed on apparel, exclusive shopping experiences, Bonus Bets, profit boosts, Casino Credits, tickets, live card breaks and fixed-price trading card purchases on Fanatics Collect, and more across the Fanatics ecosystem.



“As a proud member of the Fanatics family, I’m excited to partner with Fanatics Sportsbook to welcome more people into the sports world in a fresh way,” said Livvy Dunne. “It’s easy to use, genuinely fun, and makes the whole experience feel more like being part of the game.”

The campaign is live today, August 18, across all major TV networks, OLV, OOH, audio and podcasts, paid and organic social, and a variety of influencer partnerships that will get all sports fans ready for game day. It will run throughout the entire football season, starting with a major launch during College Football Week 1 and Pro Football Weeks 1-5, with major pulses around Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the Postseason, as well as the Road to the Big Game.

As the brand continues to disrupt the sports betting industry, Fanatics Sportsbook is doubling down on what it does best: delivering a premium, fan-first experience that goes way beyond the bet and is powered by culture, storytelling, and the next generation of athlete-partners.

The work represents the first campaign with new creative agency partner Anomaly.

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook, now the fastest growing sportsbook in America, is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

